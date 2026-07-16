Time to buy PSU Banks? Analyst bullish on these 3 stocks; explains why

Rohan Shah, technical analyst at Asit C. Mehta Investment Interrmediates reckons that share prices of Canara Bank, Bank of India and Union Bank of India can appreciate by up to 16 per cent from here.

Stocks to buy: Rohan Shah of Asit C. Mehta picks 3 PSU Banks - Canara Bank, Bank of India and Union Bank of India. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)