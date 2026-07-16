Time to buy PSU Banks? Analyst bullish on these 3 stocks; explains why

PSU Bank stocks have lagged private banking shares in terms of market performance thus far in FY27. Data shows that the Nifty Private banking index has surged nearly 17 per cent, while the PSU Bank index has moved up around 3 per cent so far in the financial year 2026-27. Analysts attributed the outperformance of private bank shares to stable asset quality and improving business prospects and recently announced Reserve Bank of India's measures to tap foreign money. READ MORE However, in recent days, Union Bank of India witnessed a sharp rally after reporting a near 30 per cent year-on-year growth in Q1 net profit, backed by 10 per cent growth in net interest income. READ MORE Given the past underperformance, is it time to buy PSU Bank stocks in anticipation of healthy Q1 earnings? Rohan Shah, technical Analyst at Asit C. Mehta Investment Interrmediates Limited reckons that PSU Banks - Canara Bank, Bank of India and Union Bank of India are favourably placed on the charts and can potentially rally up to 14 per cent from here.
Technical outlook on PSU Bank stocks by Rohan Shah of Asit C. Mehta Investment Interrmediates Limited.
Canara Bank Current Market Price: ₹127 Target Price: 145 Support: ₹120
Canara Bank stock is holding firmly above the crucial ₹120–125 support zone, which coincides with the 100-week Exponential Moving Average (EMA), the 50 per cent Fibonacci retracement of the previous rally and a key polarity support area, highlights Rohan Shah, technical analyst of Asit C. Mehta Investment Interrmediates. The analyst adds that the support zone has been tested on multiple occasions, indicating sustained buying interest. Going ahead, as long as the stock remains above ₹120, it seems well placed for an up move toward ₹138, followed by ₹145, says Shah. This translates into a potential upside of around 14 per cent from current levels. Bank of India Current Market Price: ₹145 Target Price: ₹160 Support: ₹135
Bank of India is showing signs of base formation after the recent correction, with prices stabilising around the 50-week EMA and a Fibonacci support cluster, says Shah. "A series of indecisive candlesticks near the support zone suggests that selling pressure is waning, while the Moving Average Convergence-Divergence (MACD) hovering around the zero line indicates that downside momentum has eased," explains the analyst. Going ahead, as and when the stock sustains above ₹148, it can trigger a fresh up move toward ₹160, followed by ₹168 levels. On the downside, ₹135 remains the key support level for the stock, says Shah. This translates into a potential upside of around 16 per cent for Bank of India stock. Union Bank of India Current Market Price: ₹171 Target Price: ₹195 Support: ₹158
Union Bank of India stock continues to maintain a constructive long-term structure, with the recent decline finding support around the ₹158–162 polarity zone, notes the analyst. Shah reckons that the support area is reinforced by the rising 50-week EMA and an ascending trendline, creating a strong support confluence. Adding that the formation of a hammer candlestick near this zone indicates renewed buying interest and suggests the corrective phase may be nearing completion. "As long as the stock continues to defend ₹158–162 zone, it is likely to resume its primary uptrend toward ₹195," says Shah. (Disclaimer: Views and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Reader's discretion is advised. Charts source: Asit C. Mehta).