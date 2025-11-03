Titagarh Rail shares rise 4% on ₹2,481-crore MMRDA order win; details here

Shares of Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd. (TRSL) rose nearly 4 per cent on Monday after it secured a ₹2,481-crore contract from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) for metro coaches and associated systems for Mumbai Metro Line 5.

Shares of the company snapped a two-day losing streak and currently trade at 0.8 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has fallen 17.7 per cent this year, compared to a 9 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. Titagarh Rail has a total market capitalisation of ₹12,225.68 crore.

Titagarh Rail bags ₹2,481 crore order

Titagarh Rail secured a contract from the MMRDA for the Mumbai Metro Line 5 project. The scope of work includes the design, manufacture, supply, installation, integration, testing, and commissioning of rolling stock, communication-based signalling and train control systems, telecommunication, platform screen doors, and depot machinery and plant.

Valued at around ₹2,481 crore, the contract covers the design, manufacture, and supply of 132 metro coaches, along with signalling for 24.9 km of track and telecom systems across 16 stations. It also includes five years of comprehensive maintenance.

The project spans both Phase 1 (Kapur Bawdi–Kasheli–Dhamankar Naka) and Phase 2 (Dhamankar Naka–Bhiwandi–Kalyan APMC) of Mumbai Metro Line 5. This marks TRSL’s second major contract for the Mumbai Metro, following its earlier assignment for the rolling stock of Line 6.