Titagarh Rail shares rise 4% on ₹2,481-crore MMRDA order win; details here
Titagarh Rail bagged a ₹2,481-crore order from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) for Mumbai Metro Line 5SI Reporter Mumbai
Shares of Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd. (TRSL) rose nearly 4 per cent on Monday after it secured a ₹2,481-crore contract from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) for metro coaches and associated systems for Mumbai Metro Line 5.
The railway wagon maker's stock rose as much as 3.89 per cent during the day to ₹919 per share, the biggest intraday rise since September 15 this year. The Titagarh Rail Systems stock
pared gains to trade 2.8 per cent higher at ₹909 apiece, compared to a 0.15 per cent advance in Nifty 50 as of 11:21 AM.
Shares of the company snapped a two-day losing streak and currently trade at 0.8 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has fallen 17.7 per cent this year, compared to a 9 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. Titagarh Rail has a total market capitalisation of ₹12,225.68 crore.
Titagarh Rail bags ₹2,481 crore order
Titagarh Rail secured a contract from the MMRDA
for the Mumbai Metro Line 5 project. The scope of work includes the design, manufacture, supply, installation, integration, testing, and commissioning of rolling stock, communication-based signalling and train control systems, telecommunication, platform screen doors, and depot machinery and plant.
Valued at around ₹2,481 crore, the contract covers the design, manufacture, and supply of 132 metro coaches, along with signalling for 24.9 km of track and telecom systems across 16 stations. It also includes five years of comprehensive maintenance.
The project spans both Phase 1 (Kapur Bawdi–Kasheli–Dhamankar Naka) and Phase 2 (Dhamankar Naka–Bhiwandi–Kalyan APMC) of Mumbai Metro Line 5. This marks TRSL’s second major contract for the Mumbai Metro, following its earlier assignment for the rolling stock of Line 6.
Titagarh Rail Systems said the project underscores its growing role in advancing India's urban mobility infrastructure, reinforcing its position as a key contributor to the Make-in-India metro ecosystem. "We remain committed to driving the nation's infrastructure growth — not only Make in India and Make for India, but also Make for the World. With this spirit, we continue to contribute meaningfully towards the vision of a Viksit Bharat in the years ahead," Umesh Chowdhary, vice chairman & managing director, Titagarh Rail, said.
Titagarh Rail Systems Q1 recap
In the first quarter ended June 2025, the company reported a 54 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) decline in net profit to ₹30.86 crore, as compared to ₹67.01 crore. Its revenue from operations for the quarter stood at ₹679.3 crore, as compared to ₹903.05 crore a year ago.
