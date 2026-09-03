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Home / Markets / News / Titan Biotech jumps 5% on 1:4 bonus issue, dividend announcements

Titan Biotech jumps 5% on 1:4 bonus issue, dividend announcements

Titan Biotech shares have delivered multibagger returns, rising 208 per cent in one year and 536 per cent over five years.

Titan Biotech jumps 5% on 1:4 bonus issue, dividend announcements
Titan Biotech jumps 5% on 1:4 bonus issue, dividend announcements
SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 03 2026 | 3:13 PM IST
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Titan Biotech shares gained over 5 per cent in Thursday’s trade after the company announced a 1:4 bonus issue and fixed September 22 as the record date for its ₹0.50 per-share final dividend for FY26. 
 
As of 03:33 PM, the company’s share price was up 5 per cent to ₹435; meanwhile, Nifty 50 was trading 0.08 per cent lower at 23,894.95. For the longer term, Titan Biotech has delivered strong returns, with its shares surging around 208 per cent over the past year and 536 per cent in five years.
 
The company’s exchange filing said, “Issue of bonus equity shares in the ratio of 1:4 i.e. 1 new fully paid-up bonus equity shares of ₹2/- each for every 4 existing fully paid-up equity shares of ₹2/- each held by the members as on the record date”
 
The company also made dividend announcemnt in a seprate exchange filing, which said that the Board of Directors at its meeting held on May 30, 2026, had recommended a final dividend of ₹0.50 per equity share of ₹2 each for the Financial year 2025-26 and in the same light the company has fixed Tuesday, September 22, 2026, as the record date for determining entitlement of members to final dividend for the financial year ended March 31, 2026. 
 
The company is involved in making collagen, skincare, bone and joint care ingredients, proteins and animal nutrition products.
 
Vipin Kumar, AVP research at Globe Capital Market, said, the stock has been forming a higher-high and higher-low structure across multiple timeframes while holding firm above its key long-term and short-term moving averages. Although the chart structure is strong, the volume and volume distribution are weak, leading to frequent price filters. “Given this low liquidity, we advise traders to avoid this stock despite its technical strength. On the levels front, the ₹350–₹360 zone will act as an immediate strong support area, while resistance is positioned around the ₹500 level,” he added.
 
Disclaimer: View and outlook shared belong to the respective brokerages/analysts and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers' discretion is advised.
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Topics :Stock Market TodayNifty 50Markets Sensex NiftyMarketsBonus payoutsdividend

First Published: Sep 03 2026 | 3:13 PM IST

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