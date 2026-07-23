Titan, Federal Bk: Trading strategy for Rekha Jhunjhunwala portfolio stocks

Titan confirmed a strong bullish breakout above the ₹4,650 resistance zone with robust price action, indicating renewed buying interest, says Virat Jagad, Sr. technical research analyst at Bonanza. The analyst adds that the stock continues to trade above all key moving averages (20/50/100/200 Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs)), reaffirming the prevailing uptrend. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) moved above 70, reflecting strong momentum despite entering the overbought zone. "The breakout from the recent consolidation suggests potential for further upside. Investors can consider accumulating the stock on minor dips towards ₹4,650–₹4,620, with a stop loss below ₹4,500. On the upside, the stock has the potential to test ₹4,900-₹5,000 in the coming weeks," says Jagad. ALSO READ | These 3 picks may deserve a spot in your portfolio Federal Bank Last close: ₹353 Titan confirmed a strong bullish breakout above the ₹4,650 resistance zone with robust price action, indicating renewed buying interest, says Virat Jagad, Sr. technical research analyst at Bonanza.The analyst adds that the stock continues to trade above all key moving averages (20/50/100/200 Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs)), reaffirming the prevailing uptrend. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) moved above 70, reflecting strong momentum despite entering the overbought zone."The breakout from the recent consolidation suggests potential for further upside. Investors can consider accumulating the stock on minor dips towards ₹4,650–₹4,620, with a stop loss below ₹4,500. On the upside, the stock has the potential to test ₹4,900-₹5,000 in the coming weeks," says Jagad.Last close: ₹353

Jagad highlights that Federal Bank delivered a strong breakout to a fresh swing high and trades well above all key EMAs, indicating a firmly established uptrend. "The RSI has moved above 70, reflecting strong momentum, while the recent upmove is supported by improving volumes. Positive price action and sustained strength above the breakout zone suggest further upside potential," he explains. As a trading strategy the analyst recommends buying the stock around ₹352-₹356 levels, with a stop at ₹340 for an anticipated target price of ₹380. Karur Vysya Bank Last close: ₹337 Jagad recommends buying Karur Vysya Bank around ₹342–₹346 levels, with a stop loss at ₹328 for a likely target of ₹370. The analyst reckons that the stock confirmed a bullish trend following breakout supported by a significant surge in volume and trades above all key EMAs. "A positive price action and sustained buying interest indicate the potential for further upside despite the sharp recent move," explains Jagad. ALSO READ | This momentum indicator explains why Nifty lacks direction Metro Brands Last close: ₹1,062 Jagad highlights that Federal Bank delivered a strong breakout to a fresh swing high and trades well above all key EMAs, indicating a firmly established uptrend."The RSI has moved above 70, reflecting strong momentum, while the recent upmove is supported by improving volumes. Positive price action and sustained strength above the breakout zone suggest further upside potential," he explains.As a trading strategy the analyst recommends buying the stock around ₹352-₹356 levels, with a stop at ₹340 for an anticipated target price of ₹380.Last close: ₹337Jagad recommends buying Karur Vysya Bank around ₹342–₹346 levels, with a stop loss at ₹328 for a likely target of ₹370.The analyst reckons that the stock confirmed a bullish trend following breakout supported by a significant surge in volume and trades above all key EMAs."A positive price action and sustained buying interest indicate the potential for further upside despite the sharp recent move," explains Jagad.Last close: ₹1,062

Metro Brands is consolidating just below the key resistance zone of ₹1,080 after a steady recovery from lower levels, indicating accumulation at higher prices, notes Jagad. "The stock continues to trade above its short-term moving averages, while the 20-EMA has crossed above the 50-EMA, reflecting improving momentum. The RSI is around 59 and trending higher, supporting a positive bias without entering overbought territory," explains the analyst. Jagad believes that a decisive breakout above ₹1,080 could trigger fresh buying interest and pave the way for ₹1,120–₹1,150 levels in the near term. As a trading strategy, the analyst recommends buying the stock on dips with a stop loss below ₹1,040 to maintain a favourable risk-reward setup. ALSO READ | Ajit Mishra decodes Nifty strategy; recommends Buy on Marico, 2 more stocks Indian Hotels Last close: ₹724 Metro Brands is consolidating just below the key resistance zone of ₹1,080 after a steady recovery from lower levels, indicating accumulation at higher prices, notes Jagad."The stock continues to trade above its short-term moving averages, while the 20-EMA has crossed above the 50-EMA, reflecting improving momentum. The RSI is around 59 and trending higher, supporting a positive bias without entering overbought territory," explains the analyst.Jagad believes that a decisive breakout above ₹1,080 could trigger fresh buying interest and pave the way for ₹1,120–₹1,150 levels in the near term. As a trading strategy, the analyst recommends buying the stock on dips with a stop loss below ₹1,040 to maintain a favourable risk-reward setup.Last close: ₹724

Indian Hotels stock is witnessing a healthy consolidation after a strong uptrend, with the stock holding above its rising trendline and key moving averages, indicating that the broader bullish structure remains intact, says the analyst from Bonanza. "Although the RSI has eased from overbought territory, it remains above the 50-mark, suggesting momentum is cooling but still favours buyers," explains Jagad. Going ahead, as long as the stock sustains above the ₹720–₹710 support zone, it could attract fresh buying interest and pave the way for a retest of ₹752, says the analyst. Further, a decisive breakout above ₹752 may extend the rally towards ₹780 and ₹800 levels, he adds. On the downside, the analyst sees immediate support for Indian Hotels stock at ₹702, and recommends placing a stop loss at ₹690. Disclaimer: Views and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers' discretion is advised. Indian Hotels stock is witnessing a healthy consolidation after a strong uptrend, with the stock holding above its rising trendline and key moving averages, indicating that the broader bullish structure remains intact, says the analyst from Bonanza."Although the RSI has eased from overbought territory, it remains above the 50-mark, suggesting momentum is cooling but still favours buyers," explains Jagad.Going ahead, as long as the stock sustains above the ₹720–₹710 support zone, it could attract fresh buying interest and pave the way for a retest of ₹752, says the analyst. Further, a decisive breakout above ₹752 may extend the rally towards ₹780 and ₹800 levels, he adds.On the downside, the analyst sees immediate support for Indian Hotels stock at ₹702, and recommends placing a stop loss at ₹690.Disclaimer: Views and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers' discretion is advised.