Titan, Hind Zinc: Angel One decodes charts of Gold-, Silver-related stocks

Hindustan Zinc historically exhibited a strong correlation with Silver price performance. Consequently, the sustained selling pressure in silver in FY27 weighed on Hindustan Zinc, resulting in a 30 per cent correction from its high, notes Hitesh Rathi. That said, Rathi believes that the current technical structure suggests the stock is largely confined to a well-defined trading range, with ₹660 acting as strong overhead resistance, and buyers defending the ₹520–₹500 support zone. "Taken together, the medium- and long-term technical outlook suggests that while the stock may continue to oscillate within its current range over the near term, the broader long-term structure remains bullish," he explains. Titan Company Current Market Price: ₹4,993 Hindustan Zinc historically exhibited a strong correlation with Silver price performance. Consequently, the sustained selling pressure in silver in FY27 weighed on Hindustan Zinc, resulting in a 30 per cent correction from its high, notes Hitesh Rathi.That said, Rathi believes that the current technical structure suggests the stock is largely confined to a well-defined trading range, with ₹660 acting as strong overhead resistance, and buyers defending the ₹520–₹500 support zone."Taken together, the medium- and long-term technical outlook suggests that while the stock may continue to oscillate within its current range over the near term, the broader long-term structure remains bullish," he explains.Current Market Price: ₹4,993

Titan remains firmly aligned in a strong primary uptrend, as evidenced by the persistent formation of higher highs and higher lows across multiple time-frames, says Rathi. The analyst adds that the stock registered a decisive breakout above the ₹4,550-mark, signalling a continuation of its ongoing uptrend. On the upside, the immediate technical setup points towards a move into the ₹5,300–₹5,440 zone, says Rathi. Kalyan Jewellers Current Market Price: ₹614 Rathi highlights that Kalyan Jewellers witnessed a correction of more than 50 per cent from the highs recorded last year. However, the higher time-frame technical structure now suggests that the correction may have largely run its course. The analyst reckons that a decisive price breakout above ₹650 would further strengthen the bullish structure. "A similar setup is visible on the Daily 3 per cent Renko chart, where a breakout above the ₹650 zone would result in a Swing Breakout while simultaneously invalidating the on-going Weak Breakout formation," Rathi explains. Manappuram Finance Current Market Price: ₹361 Titan remains firmly aligned in a strong primary uptrend, as evidenced by the persistent formation of higher highs and higher lows across multiple time-frames, says Rathi.The analyst adds that the stock registered a decisive breakout above the ₹4,550-mark, signalling a continuation of its ongoing uptrend.On the upside, the immediate technical setup points towards a move into the ₹5,300–₹5,440 zone, says Rathi.Current Market Price: ₹614Rathi highlights that Kalyan Jewellers witnessed a correction of more than 50 per cent from the highs recorded last year. However, the higher time-frame technical structure now suggests that the correction may have largely run its course.The analyst reckons that a decisive price breakout above ₹650 would further strengthen the bullish structure."A similar setup is visible on the Daily 3 per cent Renko chart, where a breakout above the ₹650 zone would result in a Swing Breakout while simultaneously invalidating the on-going Weak Breakout formation," Rathi explains.Current Market Price: ₹361

Technical structure of this gold finance stock remains firmly aligned with a strong primary uptrend, a view that has been reinforced by the recent breakout above ₹338 on its Daily 3 per cent Renko chart, says the analyst. Subsequently, the stock successfully retested the breakout zone on the slightly lower timeframe Daily 1 per cent Renko chart, further validating the breakout and strengthening the bullish setup, Rathi adds. On the upside, the analyst expects the stock to advance towards the ₹420–430 zone in the near term. Disclaimer: Views and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers' discretion is advised. Analyst Disclaimer I/We am/are a [SEBI Registered Research Analyst - INH000000164]. The views expressed are my personal views and not investment advice. I/my associates/relatives do not have any financial interest or hold positions in the stocks/derivatives/commodities being discussed. There are no conflicts of interest. However, some of our clients may have positions in them. Investment in securities market are subject to market risks. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Technical structure of this gold finance stock remains firmly aligned with a strong primary uptrend, a view that has been reinforced by the recent breakout above ₹338 on its Daily 3 per cent Renko chart, says the analyst.Subsequently, the stock successfully retested the breakout zone on the slightly lower timeframe Daily 1 per cent Renko chart, further validating the breakout and strengthening the bullish setup, Rathi adds.On the upside, the analyst expects the stock to advance towards the ₹420–430 zone in the near term.Analyst DisclaimerI/We am/are a [SEBI Registered Research Analyst - INH000000164]. The views expressed are my personal views and not investment advice. I/my associates/relatives do not have any financial interest or hold positions in the stocks/derivatives/commodities being discussed. There are no conflicts of interest. However, some of our clients may have positions in them. Investment in securities market are subject to market risks. Past performance is not indicative of future results.