Titan hits new high, up 15% in Apr on strong Q4 update; mcap crosses ₹4 trn

Titan's domestic jewellery business delivered strong revenue growth in Q4 owing to the upcoming wedding season, festivals such as Gudi Padwa and Eid during the quarter, said ICICI Securities.

Titan stock hit a new life-time high in Wednesday's trade. (Photo: Shutterstock)