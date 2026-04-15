Titan hits new high, up 15% in Apr on strong Q4 update; mcap crosses ₹4 trn

Shares of Titan Company (Titan) hit a new high of ₹4,527.70, gaining 2 per cent on the BSE in Wednesday's intra-day trade on expectations of a healthy business outlook. Thus far in the month of April, the stock price of the jewellery company has rallied 15 per cent as the Titan's domestic Jewellery business (ex. caratlane) continued its outperformance for second consecutive quarter with 47 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth during the January to March 2026 quarter (Q4FY26). The sharp rally in stock price lifted Titan's market capitalisation crossed ₹4 trillion-mark, reaching ₹4.02 trillion in intra-day trade today. At 12:41 PM on Wednesday, with ₹3.99 trillion market cap, Titan was trading 1.5 per cent higher at ₹4,504.75 on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 1.6 per cent at 78,089.
Titan's Q4 business update
Titan's jewellery business delivered a strong quarter recording 46 per cent YoY growth in Q4FY26. Secondary (consumer) sales were higher, growing by 52 per cent YoY led by Tanishq and well supported by Mia, both clocking robust growth compared to Q4FY25. The steep increase in gold prices notwithstanding, business recorded high-single digit buyer growth in Q4FY26 after clocking nearly flat buyer growths in the previous three quarters of FY26, the company said. Titan's domestic jewellery business continued to deliver strong revenue growth ahead of our expectations of 22 per cent. The higher growth in jewellery business signals robust demand led by upcoming wedding season and also driven by festivals such as Gudi Padwa and Eid during the quarter, ICICI Securities said. Key positives during the quarter are sequential improvement in buyer growth to high single digits from flat growth over previous 3 quarters amidst higher gold price environment. The brokerage firm believes this was primarily driven by wedding and festive led purchases. Sustained improvement in the studded jewellery segment on sequential basis from low double digits in Q1FY26 to growth in thirties in Q4FY26. ICICI Securities expects sustained demand to continue into Q1FY27 led by wedding season post Akshaya Tritiya. Key monitorable would-be correction in gold prices ahead and sustenance of higher buyer growth which coupled higher ticket size will help in enhancing revenue growth and position it to improve its margins ahead. The brokerage firm does not expect any material impact of business disruptions in GCC markets as overall international business contributes 4 per cent to Titan's consolidated revenues. Overall standalone revenue (ex-bullion) is expected to grow 42 per cent YoY led by 47 per cent YoY growth in jewellery business (ex-bullion). Analysts at JM Financial Institutional Securities expect jewellery earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margin of 11.2 per cent (ex-bullion sales; down 70 bps YoY); however, this means Jewellery EBIT growth of 39 per cent YoY higher vs earlier estimate of 33 per cent YoY growth in the Jewellery business, the brokerage firm said in a company update. Overall, analysts at the brokerage firm estimate standalone EBITDA/ PAT growth of 37/ 45 per cent YoY.
Rising demand for gold jewellery and coins ahead of Akshaya Tritiya
According to media reports, demand for gold jewellery and coins is rising ahead of Akshaya Tritiya despite elevated prices, following a recent correction after the sharp surge during the West Asia war, with jewellers seeing strong momentum. The festival, falling over a weekend and coinciding with wedding season, is supporting strong pre-bookings, enquiries and footfall. Gold coins remain a preferred shagun purchase, aided by quick-commerce platforms like Swiggy Instamart for last-minute buying. Sustained demand in gold and studded jewellery purchases is positive for jewellery companies as they continue to focus on increasing the buyer growth amidst gold price inflation. Better growth coupled with higher realisations/ASP will engance revenue growth for jewellery companies. Further, the focus on improving buyer interest in lightweight and studded jewellery also augurs well for jewellery companies in terms of margins as lower gold composition will help in improving gross and EBITDA margins, ICICI Securities said. Disclaimer: Views and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers' discretion is advised.