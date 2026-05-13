Titan, Kalyan Jewellers: Gold-related shares under pressure; tech view here

Shares of gold-related companies such as Titan, Kalyan Jewellers, Senco Gold, Sky Gold, Thangamayil Jewellery, were under pressure for the third day in a row, down up to 6 per cent on Wednesday, after the government raised import duties on Gold and Silver to 15 per cent.
In a strategic move to curb overseas purchases of the precious metals and ease pressure on the country's forex reserves, the government today raised import tariffs on Gold and Silver to 15 per cent from 6 per cent.
"This policy adjustment aims to protect foreign exchange reserves and narrow the widening trade deficit caused by high energy prices and sustained capital outflows," said Devarsh Vakil, Head of Prime Research at HDFC Securities in a note.
The government imposed a 10 per cent basic customs duty and a 5 per cent Agriculture Infrastructure and Development Cess (AIDC) on gold and silver imports, taking the effective import tax to 15 per cent. READ MORE
Earlier over the weekend PM Modi appealed for austerity measures, urging citizens to avoid buying gold and gold jewellery for the next one year.
Over the following two trading sessions - Titan
, Kalyan Jewellers
, Senco Gold, Sky Gold, Thangamayil Jewellery and PC Jeweller
share prices tumbled up to 15 per cent.
Given this background, here's a technical outlook on prominent gold-related stocks by SAMCO Securities.
Om Mehra, Technical Research Analyst, SAMCO Securities believes that the market sentiment is likely to remain cautious and stocks are likely to consolidate within the current range until there is more clarity on the ongoing situation.
Titan
Current Market Price: ₹4,015
Titan has witnessed a sharp sell-off from its recent highs near ₹4,550. The prior horizontal support zone near ₹4,150 has now been breached on a closing basis, which is a near-term negative, highlights Om Mehra, Technical Research Analyst, SAMCO Securities.
Notably, a significant volume spike accompanied the recent selling phase, indicating meaningful distribution at the highs, the analyst adds.
"The Supertrend has flipped above the price, signalling a shift in the daily trend bias to the downside. The 50-day moving average (DMA), currently at ₹4,270, which had earlier acted as rising support throughout the upmove, is now positioned above the current price and will serve as the immediate overhead hurdle on any recovery attempt," explains Mehra. ALSO READ | Gold duty hike hits jewellery stocks: Kalyan, Senco Gold fall up to 6%
Going ahead, the ₹3,950–₹4,000 zone, which coincides with the February 2026 base area, now becomes the key support to watch, says the analyst. A sustained hold above this band will be critical to prevent a deeper retracement, he adds.
On the upside, any recovery will first need to clear the ₹4,250–₹4,270 zone, where the 50-DMA is likely to act as a ceiling. A decisive close above ₹4,400 would be required to restore the bullish structure. Until such a reclaim is achieved, the near-term bias remains cautious, Mehra says.
Kalyan Jewellers
Current Market Price: ₹345
Mehra flags that Kalyan Jewellers has slipped back to March 2026 panic lows. The earlier bounce, which had pushed the stock toward the ₹440–₹450 zone, failed to sustain above the ₹400–₹410 zone.
"The broader chart structure continues to reflect a series of lower highs, with each recovery attempt facing selling pressure," cautions the analyst.
Mehra sees the 50-DMA, currently placed at ₹400, as the immediate overhead resistance for the stock. On the downside, he expects support around current levels - the ₹347–₹350 zone - which previously witnessed a massive volume spike.
If the stock manages to hold this level on a closing basis, the setup could evolve into a potential double-bottom formation, providing a base for the next recovery attempt. However, a break and sustained close below ₹347 would be a meaningful negative, potentially opening the door for further downside, says the analyst from SAMCO Securities.
Thangamayil Jewellery
Current Market Price: ₹3,527
Thangamayil Jewellery
has dipped below both the 20-day and 50-day MAs, which had consistently provided support throughout the up move, notes Mehra.
He believes that the stock may be transitioning from a strong trending phase into a more range-bound or corrective setup in the near term. The ₹3,500–₹3,550 zone now emerges as the next key support area on the chart, says the analyst.
"A sustained hold above this band would help preserve the broader post-breakout structure, while a move above ₹4,050 would be required to restore the bullish bias. Conversely, a break below ₹3,500 on a closing basis could open the path toward the ₹3,200–₹3,300 zone," Mehra explains. Disclaimer: The views expressed by the brokerage/ analyst in this article are their own and not those of the website or its management. Business Standard advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.