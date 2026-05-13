Titan, Kalyan Jewellers: Gold-related shares under pressure; tech view here

Kalyan Jewellers

Titan has witnessed a sharp sell-off from its recent highs near ₹4,550. The prior horizontal support zone near ₹4,150 has now been breached on a closing basis, which is a near-term negative, highlights Om Mehra, Technical Research Analyst, SAMCO Securities.Notably, a significant volume spike accompanied the recent selling phase, indicating meaningful distribution at the highs, the analyst adds."The Supertrend has flipped above the price, signalling a shift in the daily trend bias to the downside. The 50-day moving average (DMA), currently at ₹4,270, which had earlier acted as rising support throughout the upmove, is now positioned above the current price and will serve as the immediate overhead hurdle on any recovery attempt," explains Mehra.Going ahead, the ₹3,950–₹4,000 zone, which coincides with the February 2026 base area, now becomes the key support to watch, says the analyst. A sustained hold above this band will be critical to prevent a deeper retracement, he adds.On the upside, any recovery will first need to clear the ₹4,250–₹4,270 zone, where the 50-DMA is likely to act as a ceiling. A decisive close above ₹4,400 would be required to restore the bullish structure. Until such a reclaim is achieved, the near-term bias remains cautious, Mehra says.Current Market Price: ₹345