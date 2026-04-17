Gold stocks shine, up 37% in April before Akshaya Tritiya; Chart check here

Titan

Om Mehra highlights that "A notable shift on the chart is the reclaiming of the ₹4,350 – ₹4,400 zone, which earlier acted as resistance. The 50-Day moving average (50-DMA) near ₹4,200 continues to slope upward, providing a strong cushion on declines," the analyst explains. READ | How much Gold should you buy this Akshaya Tritiya? Analyst decodes strategy Mehra believes that as long as Titan holds above ₹4,380, the stock can extend the move toward ₹4,650 – ₹4,750 levels. On the other hand, a close below ₹4,200 may signal a pause in momentum, he cautions. Kalyan Jewellers Current Market Price: ₹419 Om Mehra highlights that Titan stock has moved back towards its all-time high, following a well-structured recovery from lower levels. He notes that the reversal was marked by a double bottom formation around the ₹3,850 – ₹3,900 zone."A notable shift on the chart is the reclaiming of the ₹4,350 – ₹4,400 zone, which earlier acted as resistance. The 50-Day moving average (50-DMA) near ₹4,200 continues to slope upward, providing a strong cushion on declines," the analyst explains.Mehra believes that as long as Titan holds above ₹4,380, the stock can extend the move toward ₹4,650 – ₹4,750 levels. On the other hand, a close below ₹4,200 may signal a pause in momentum, he cautions.Current Market Price: ₹419

Despite some profit-taking at higher levels, the stock seems to be holding its ground without any aggressive breakdown. The recent candles suggest a phase of consolidation after a quick rise, which is typically seen before the next move unfolds, adds the analyst. As a trading strategy, Mehra recommends holding the stock with a stop around ₹410 – ₹400 levels, for a likely target up to ₹445, and possible extension toward the ₹460 – ₹480 zone in the near term. The upside target implies a potential gain of 14.6 per cent from current levels. Thangamayil Jewellery Current Market Price: ₹4,250 Kalyan Jewellers share has bounced decisively from the ₹360 – ₹370 zone, with the rebound supported by formations of higher lows, indicating that buyers are stepping in on declines and gradually regaining control, says Mehra.Despite some profit-taking at higher levels, the stock seems to be holding its ground without any aggressive breakdown. The recent candles suggest a phase of consolidation after a quick rise, which is typically seen before the next move unfolds, adds the analyst.As a trading strategy, Mehra recommends holding the stock with a stop around ₹410 – ₹400 levels, for a likely target up to ₹445, and possible extension toward the ₹460 – ₹480 zone in the near term. The upside target implies a potential gain of 14.6 per cent from current levels.Current Market Price: ₹4,250

Mehra highlights that the breakout phase from around ₹2,800 – ₹3,000 was decisive, and since then the stock has largely moved in a higher range, forming a series of higher lows, indicating continued accumulation at lower levels. READ | Analyst picks 3 midcap stocks for up to 40% upside as index crosses 200-DMA "The recent up move also shows improving participation and the stock has managed to hold above its short-term average, which is gradually turning supportive again. As long as ₹3,900 – ₹3,800 is held, the uptrend remains intact," explains the analyst. In case of a sustained move above ₹4,300, Mehra expects the stock to further rally toward the ₹4,500 – ₹4,700 zone. This translates into an upside potential of 10.6 per cent. Sky Gold and Diamonds Current Market Price: ₹430 Thangamayil Jewellery stock has been in a strong uptrend and is trading close to its lifetime high near the ₹4,250 – ₹4,300 levels, which reflects sustained strength, says the analyst from SAMCO Securities.Mehra highlights that the breakout phase from around ₹2,800 – ₹3,000 was decisive, and since then the stock has largely moved in a higher range, forming a series of higher lows, indicating continued accumulation at lower levels."The recent up move also shows improving participation and the stock has managed to hold above its short-term average, which is gradually turning supportive again. As long as ₹3,900 – ₹3,800 is held, the uptrend remains intact," explains the analyst.In case of a sustained move above ₹4,300, Mehra expects the stock to further rally toward the ₹4,500 – ₹4,700 zone. This translates into an upside potential of 10.6 per cent.Current Market Price: ₹430

"The current breakout follows that time correction, which adds strength to the move. The follow-through candles after the breakout indicate continuation rather than a one-off spike, with prices holding close to the highs," he explains. As long as the stock holds above ₹400 – ₹395 zone, it can extend the up move toward the ₹450 – ₹470 (upside potential 9.3 per cent from current levels). Any retest of ₹400 would likely act as a support-led consolidation within the on-going up move, the analyst added. Disclaimer: The views expressed by the brokerage/ analyst in this article are their own and not those of the website or its management. Business Standard advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions. Sky Gold and Diamonds shares have delivered a strong breakout, moving decisively above the ₹400 - ₹410 zone, which earlier acted as stiff resistance on multiple occasions, highlights Mehra."The current breakout follows that time correction, which adds strength to the move. The follow-through candles after the breakout indicate continuation rather than a one-off spike, with prices holding close to the highs," he explains.As long as the stock holds above ₹400 – ₹395 zone, it can extend the up move toward the ₹450 – ₹470 (upside potential 9.3 per cent from current levels). Any retest of ₹400 would likely act as a support-led consolidation within the on-going up move, the analyst added.

Shares of gold retail and jewellery makers have rallied up to 37 per cent thus far in April in anticipation of higher demand owing to Akshaya Tritiya festival, which falls on April 19, 2026.Among individual stocks Sky Gold has zoomed 37 per cent, followed by 28 per cent rally in PC Jeweller and P N Gadgil Jewellers. Thangamayil Jewellery has surged 24 per cent, while prominent gold-related players - Titan and Kalyan Jewellers - gained 12 per cent each.Going ahead, Om Mehra, Technical Research Analyst at SAMCO Securities expects gold-related stocks to perform positively and gain another 15 per cent from here.Here's a detailed technical outlook on Titan, Kalyan Jewellers, Thangamayil Jewellery and Sky Gold by SAMCO Securities:Current Market Price: ₹4,425