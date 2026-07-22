Titan, private banks help Rekha Jhunjhunwala beat markets in FY27

Rekha Jhunjhunwala’s top holding, Titan Company, has helped the late Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s wife’s portfolio to outperform the market since April 2026 (FY27). Her portfolio has risen by 20 per cent, compared to the 7.7 per cent rise recorded by the BSE Sensex during this period, data shows.

As of July 21, 2026, Rekha Jhunjhunwala’s portfolio value stood at ₹46,982 crore, an increase of nearly ₹7,756 crore compared to ₹39,226 crore at the end of March 31, 2026.

ALSO READ: DIIs raised stake in these 34 stocks for 8 consecutive quarters; full list The figures are based on the her holdings in companies where the total stake is over one per cent, according to the latest quarterly numbers sourced from CapitalinePlus database and stock exchanges.

Portfolio titan Of the ₹7,756 crore total gain in her portfolio, one stock – Titan Company – has made her richer by ₹3,469 crore since April 2026. Jhunjhunwala holds 5.3 per cent stake in the company, translating to total value of ₹22,100 crore in the June 2026 quarter, as against ₹18,631 crore at the end of March 2026 quarter. Tata Motors Passengers Vehicles, Tata Communications, Tata Motors and Indian Hotels Company, among the Tata Group companies have collectively added ₹719 crore in Rekha Jhunjhunwala’s stock kitty thus far in FY27. ALSO READ: Federal Bank jumps 7% on Q1 show. Do you own this Rekha Jhunjhunwala stock? Most of these Tata group counters, said G Chokkalingam, founder and head of research at Equinomics Research, are domestic economy-focused stocks. “Hence, they were not impacted much by the West Asia crisis and the subsequent rise in crude oil prices. As long as the domestic economy remains on a firm footing, these stock are likely to do well,” he said.

In June, markets also gave a thumbs-up to Titan Company's long-term growth prospects, after the jewellery-to-watches retailer laid out an ambitious roadmap till financial year 2030 (FY30) at its Investor Day. The scrip surged to a record high of ₹4,680 on July 9, 2027 and has rallied 18.6 per cent since April 2026. At the consolidated level, Titan plans to double its revenue and earnings before interest and tax (Ebit) by FY30, implying around 20 per cent annual growth over the next four years. “The analyst meet provided strong long-term revenue growth visibility, although Ebit growth guidance is lower than our estimate. We cut our earnings per share (EPS) for FY27E/FY28E/FY29E by 6.9 per cent / 4.7 per cent / 3.1 per cent, to factor in lower Ebit margin. Retain Buy, with a target price of Rs 5,100 levels,” analysts at Elara Capital said in a report.

Other gems Among the other stocks held by Rekha Jhunjhunwala, Tata Communications and Indian Hotels have outperformed the market in FY27 by soaring 35 per cent and 28.5 per cent, respectively. ALSO READ: Rekha Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock: VA Tech Wabag zooms 117% from Jan low Two private banks – Federal Bank (₹580 crore) and Karur Vysya Bank (₹196 crore) – have added ₹776 crore in her portfolio. Both these banks are trading at their all-time high level. Metro Brands (₹715 crore), Fortis Healthcare (₹530 crore) and VA Tech Wabag (₹474 crore) have added more than ₹400 crore each in Rekha Jhunjhunwala’s portfolio value in FY27. These stocks have rallied by up to 82 per cent since April.