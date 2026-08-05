Titan Q1 preview: Jewellery biz to drive growth; profit may rise up to 32%

Titan Q1 results preview: Tata group company Tata group company Titan is expected to report another strong quarter, with moderation in jewellery sales (excluding the gold coins) growth in the April-June quarter (Q1FY27). Jewellery demand in the first quarter was marginally impacted by the PM's advisory on gold purchase and 'adhik maas', analysts noted.

According to an exchange filing by Titan, the meeting of the Board of Directors will be held on August 7 (Friday) to declare the financial results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2026 (Q1 FY27).

For Q1FY27, brokerages anticipate Titan to report healthy revenue and profit growth, driven by high double-digit ticket size growth and early double-digit buyer growth. The company's net sales could grow by around 41.2 per cent, while profit may increase in the range of 28 to 32 per cent.

Titan Q1 results expectations Kotak Securities According to Kotak Securities, Titan is expected to report another strong quarter, with the moderation in jewellery sales (ex-gold coins) growth in Q1 (versus Q4) being significantly lower than the moderation in gold price inflation. “Jewellery demand in 1Q was marginally impacted by PM's advisory and 'adhik maas'.” the brokerage added. The brokerage expects standalone domestic recurring jewellery sales growth at 39 per cent Y-o-Y, driven by over 30 per cent LFL growth on the back of a 55 per cent Y-o-Y increase in gold prices. CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates The brokerage expects reported net profit (PAT) estimated at ₹1,189 crore, growing 15.5 per cent Y-o-Y and 5.8 per cent Q-o-Q. The firms’ Ebitda is estimated at ₹1,881 crore, rising 15.3 per cent Y-o-Y and 9.7 per cent Q-o-Q.

Elara Capital Elara Capital has named Titan among the key stocks driving Q1FY27E earnings. “We retain Titan, supported by strong jewellery demand and rising old-gold exchange,” the brokerage added. Elara said that Titan may post 35.4 per cent Y-o-Y revenue growth, led by 38 per cent growth in the jewellery business. Strong growth in April, limited impact on consumer purchases, and rising preference for old gold exchange drove jewellery growth. Sales are expected at ₹22,370 crore, up 35 per cent Y-o-Y and down 17 per cent Q-o-Q. Meanwhile, Ebitda estimated at ₹2,360 crore, rising 29 per cent Y-o-Y and 22 per cent Q-o-Q. Profit After Tax (PAT) projected at ₹1,390 crore, up 28 per cent Y-o-Y and 24 per cent Q-o-Q.

HDFC Securities The brokerage highlighted that as per Titan’s quarterly update, it reported 41 per cent Y-o-Y growth in revenue. Domestic jewellery sales (ex-bullion) grew by 39 per cent Y-o-Y, driven by high double-digit ticket size growth and early double-digit buyer growth. HDFC Securities expects Net Sales at ₹23,330 crore in Q1FY27E, up 41.2 per cent Y-o-Y from ₹16,520 crore in Q1FY26, but down 13.3% Q-o-Q from ₹26,920 crore in Q4FY26. Ebitda is expected at ₹2,410 crore in Q1FY27E, up 31.9 per cent Y-o-Y from ₹1,830 crore in Q1FY26 and 24.6 per cent Q-o-Q from ₹1,940 crore in Q4FY26.