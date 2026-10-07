Titan's Q2 sales miss masks healthy underlying consumer demand story

Shares of the largest listed lifestyle company, Titan Company, which has established leadership positions in watches, jewellery, and eyewear, slipped 3.5 per cent to ₹4,380 and were the top loser on the Sensex on Wednesday. The stock reaction came after lower-than-expected sales growth in the second quarter (July-September/Q2) of 2026-27 (FY27). In a pre-quarter update, Titan reported domestic jewellery sales growth of 21 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y).

Its smaller peer, retail jewellery chain Kalyan Jewellers, posted 27 per cent growth during the same period, and investors reacted positively, sending the stock up 3.8 per cent to ₹568. Although the two stocks saw contrasting reactions, brokerages are positive on both companies, citing healthy consumer demand and expectations of festival-led growth acceleration in the third quarter (October-December/Q3). Over the past year, Titan has outperformed on the returns front, gaining 28 per cent, while Kalyan has delivered a return of 17 per cent.