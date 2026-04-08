The buying on the counter came after Titan released its March quarter (Q4FY26) business update on Tuesday, April 7, 2026, after market hours. In its quarterly update, the company said its jewellery business delivered a strong quarter, recording around 46 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth in Q4FY26. Secondary (consumer) sales were higher, growing by 52 per cent Y-o-Y, led by Tanishq and well supported by Mia, both clocking robust growth, compared to Q4FY25.

Its watch division grew 7 per cent Y-o-Y, which comprised of 16 per cent Y-o-Y growth in analog watches and 53 per cent Y-o-Y decline in the smart watches. Analog growth was led by Titan, Sonata, and international brands, reflecting sustained consumer interest in both premium and entry levels alike. Premiumisation trends contributed to healthy ticket size increases in the quarter.

The steep increase in gold prices notwithstanding, business recorded high-single digit buyer growth in Q4FY26 after clocking nearly flat buyer growth in the previous three quarters of FY26.

Fragrances grew 30 per cent Y-o-Y led by double-digit volume growth in Fastrack and Skinn. Women’s Bags grew 47 per cent Y-o-Y led by new store expansion and healthy volume growth in both Irth and Fastrack. Taneira’s sales declined 1 per cent Y-o-Y.

Meanwhile, the firm’s eyecare business grew 16 per cent Y-o-Y, building on the healthy momentum of the previous quarters and powered by growth in International brands across product categories of sunglasses, lenses and frames. Division continued optimising its network by renovating 37 stores, closing 32 stores, and adding 12 new stores during the quarter.

Titan’s North America business maintained strong momentum, registering 50 per cent Y-o-Y growth during the quarter. Sales were impacted in March by disruptions arising from the Middle East conflict, affecting both Tanishq and Damas stores.

According to Motilal Oswal Financial Services, the company posted strong revenue growth, better than expectations. The brokerage maintained ‘Buy’ with a target of ₹5,200 per share. "With a strong Q4FY26 update, Titan continues to deliver stellar performance driven by festive/wedding demand and strategic acquisitions. The company’s long-term outlook is robust and growth-oriented driven by sustained jewellery business performance, aggressive international expansion (supported by recent acquisition of majority stake in Damas Jewellery) and a wide retail footprint," said Kruttika Prabhudesai, research analyst, Mirae Asset ShareKhan. Disclaimer: View and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised.