Titan shares gain 2% after Q2 results; brokerages remain largely bullish

Titan Company’s share price rose nearly 2 per cent in intraday trade on Friday after the company reported its Q2FY27 results post-market hours on Thursday.

The company's counter at 09:28 AM was trading 1.5 per cent higher at ₹4,908 per share on NSE. In comparison, Nifty 50 was flat at 24,518.20. In intraday trade, the stock gained 1.7 per cent to touch the day's high at ₹4,918 per share.

Titan Q2FY27 result highlights

Titan Company’s consolidated net profit in the second quarter of the ongoing financial year (Q2FY27) was up 113.7 per cent at ₹2,393 crore, as earnings included a ₹671 crore gain from fair value change in NCI put option liability.

Its revenue from operations grew 10.1 per cent to ₹20,614 crore in the quarter over last year.

The jewellery major’s profit before interest, depreciation, and tax (PBIDT) was up 91.1 per cent year-on-year to ₹3,799 crore in the quarter ended September 30.

The company’s jewellery portfolio grew 24 per cent to ₹17,495 crore (excluding bullion and digi-gold sales) on the back of 'Festival of Diamonds' and brand-level promotions that drove studded growth in the early thirties, underscoring resilient consumer demand.

Total income for the emerging businesses for Q2FY27 grew 21 per cent to ₹171 crore and recorded a loss of ₹6 crore for this period.

Brokerage view on Titan

Nuvama The brokerage noted that in Titan’s Q2FY27 result, Jewellery revenue surged 21.6 per cent y-o-y to ₹155.5 billion, with domestic operations up 20 per cent, driven by higher ticket size and resilient demand despite the festive shift. Nuvama added that Gold exchange continued to remain high due to elevated gold prices. Titan added eight Tanishq, 18 Mia, 13 CaratLane and four beYon stores during Q2FY27. Plain gold grew 20 per cent y-o-y, studded grew 32 per cent while coins clocked a decline of 7 per cent. Watches segment clocked robust growth of 27 per cent, driven by premiumisation and LTL growth of 16 per cent. Both Titan and Helios saw double-digit LTL growth, the brokerage said.

Nuvama has revised its FY27 and FY28 revenue estimates down by 1.8 per cent and 1.1 per cent, respectively, while raising its profit estimates by 19.9 per cent and 7 per cent. It has maintained its ‘Hold’ rating on Titan and raised the target price to ₹5,479 from ₹5,030. PL Capital PL Capital remains constructive on Titan, supported by healthy jewellery demand outlook for H2, jewellery margin guidance maintained at 11 per cent despite elevated competitive intensity, strong demand for studded jewellery, robust order book in TEAL across machine automation and aerospace, with emerging opportunities in semiconductors. “While the high gold price base and higher interest cost is likely to weigh on growth in 2H27, strong festive and wedding demand should provide an offset, given that we are heading towards a long wedding season till May2027,” the brokerage said.