Titan shares jump 6% to hit 52-wk high as Q4 PAT soars 35% YoY, revenue 46%

Around 02:25 PM, the stock was trading at ₹4,558, up 5.82 per cent from its previous session closing level of ₹4,307.50. In comparison, the NSE Nifty50 index was at 24,152.60 levels, down by 174 points or 0.72 per cent.

Titan stock has surged around 41 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹3,245.5 touched on May 6, 2025. The company's market capitalisation stood at ₹4.03 trillion.

Titan Company Q4 results highlights

In the March 2026 quarter, Titan's consolidated total income grew 46 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹20,300 crore as compared to ₹13,891 crore in the year-ago period.

Its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) grew 28 per cent to ₹1,875 crore as against ₹1,470 crore. However, Ebitda margin declined 135 basis points to 9.2 per cent from 10.6 per cent.

Titan's profit after tax came in at ₹1,179 crore in Q4FY26, up 35 per cent from ₹871 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

In the full FY26, Titan reported total income of ₹76,078 crore, up 38 per cent Y-o-Y. PAT rose 52 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹5,073 crore.