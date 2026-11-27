Gold-linked stocks were trading higher on Friday after a marginal recovery in bullion prices following the recent sharp correction. Today’s rally lifted sentiment towards jewellery makers and gold-financing companies. The rebound follows multiple sessions of weakness, with gold futures on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) slipping to trade around ₹1.22 lakh per 10 grams, a decline of about 30 per cent from start of the year peak.

However, on Friday the December MCX gold future was trading over 2 per cent higher at ₹1.24 lakh per 10 grams. Similarly, Gold spot price was trading 2.92 per cent higher at $3,638.90

At the last check, shares of Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri was trading 5 per cent higher at 566.30, while Manappuram Finance gained 1.8 per cent to ₹275.05. Meanwhile, industry leader Titan’s share price was trading 1.4 per cent higher. Similarly, Kalyan Jewellers’ share price was also trading 1.7 per cent higher on Friday.

Sunny Agrawal, head, fundamental research at SBI Securities, said that, because of a mild recovery in gold prices, gold financiers and jewellery players are witnessing a relief rally. “Jewellery players are looking forward to the wedding season, and with a sharp correction in gold and silver prices, volume growth should be robust, and discounting on making charges should come off,” he added. Kaveri More, commodity technical analyst at Choice Broking, said that Gold prices have staged a strong recovery from the recent low of $3,426.80 and are currently hovering around $3,633 on the COMEX, while MCX gold is trading near ₹124,300, marking an almost 5 per cent recovery from the lows. Silver has also witnessed a sharp rebound, rising from a low of $38.19 to around $43.50 on the COMEX, while MCX silver is trading near ₹151,650, reflecting a recovery of nearly 10 per cent.