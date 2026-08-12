Titan, Trent lead in Q1, outlook mixed for top Tata group companies
Stocks could remain under pressure in near term owing to uncertainty around succession, believe analystsRam Prasad Sahu Mumbai
Stocks could remain under pressure in near term owing to uncertainty around succession, believe analystsRam Prasad Sahu Mumbai
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First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 9:37 PM IST