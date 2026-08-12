Titan, Trent lead in Q1, outlook mixed for top Tata group companies

The company has been among the star performers of Tata group over the last five years, registering a sales growth of 32 per cent while net profits over the same period jumped 39 per cent. On a robust base, the company is expected to post a double-digit growth in revenue for FY27.

Given its expansion spree, Trent is not too far behind Titan on the revenue front with a growth of about 18 per cent. Operating profits for the company, which gets the majority of its revenue from the apparel segment, was a strong 28 per cent. Bernstein Research believes that growth can be in the 18-20 per cent range on a steady state basis, with margins maintained at current levels. Trent (Zudio/Westside) has been the fastest growing Tata group company over the last five years, registering a growth of 50 per cent in sales and a 65 per cent rise in operating profit. It is expected to lead the group on the revenue front in FY27 with 21 per cent growth.