TN election results trends weigh on Sun TV Network; stock tumbles over 9%

Sun TV Network Share Price: Early trends from state election results weighed heavily on broadcasting company Sun TV Network, which witnessed a massive sell-off during intra-day deals in otherwise positive markets on Monday, May 4.

According to the latest data from the Election Commission of India, the TVK is leading in 107 seats, followed by the AIADMK alliance with 64 seats, while the DMK remains in third position with leads in 41 seats. These figures, however, are based on early counting trends and remain subject to change as the process progresses.

Notably, Sun TV Network is owned by the Maran family, with Kalanithi Maran being the grand-nephew of the late DMK patriarch and former chief minister of Tamil Nadu, M Karunanidhi.

The counter continued to see selling pressure from investors. At 11:51 AM on Monday, Sun TV Network shares were quoted at ₹563.40 apiece, reflecting a decline of 6.97 per cent from the previous close of ₹605.60 per share. In contrast, the benchmark NSE Nifty50 index was quoted at 24,235, up 237 points or 0.99 per cent.

So far during today’s trading session, a combined total of nearly 1.7 million equity shares of Sun TV Network, estimated to be worth nearly ₹96 crore, have changed hands on the NSE and BSE. The company’s market capitalisation stood at ₹22,177.11 crore on the NSE as of May 4, 2026.