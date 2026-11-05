Tonbo Imaging India share price movement

Tonbo Imaging India's share price hit a new high of ₹1,533.65, soaring 20 per cent on the BSE in Thursday’s intraday deals amid heavy volume after the company reported a consolidated profit after tax of ₹23.54 crore for the quarter ended September 2026 (Q2FY27). The aerospace & defence company posted a net loss of ₹9.62 crore in the year-ago quarter. The company’s revenue from operations rose five-fold to ₹183.29 crore from ₹36.01 crore.

The stock surpassed its previous high of ₹1,343.80 touched on October 28, 2026. It has more than doubled or zoomed 119 per cent against its issue price of ₹700 per share within two weeks. The company made its stock market debut on October 23, 2026.

At 01:56 PM, Tonbo Imaging India was up 16 per cent at ₹1,486.10 on the BSE, compared to a 2.6 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex. The average trading volume at the counter doubled with a combined 10.83 million shares representing 18.9 per cent of the company's total equity changing hands on the NSE and BSE. Tonbo Imaging India is primarily engaged in providing vision technology-based products and solutions. Brokerages view on Tonbo Imaging India ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Sensex surges 1,900 pts, Nifty above 24500; Bajaj Fin, Tata Motors top gainers Tonbo Imaging India is a defence electronics original equipment manufacturer (OEM) specialising in advanced electro-optic and infrared imaging, surveillance, targeting and guidance systems. Its portfolio includes tactical systems, platform systems and directed energy solutions, including WaveStrike for countering drone swarms. The company serves defence and security organisations across 24 countries, with over 28,000 systems deployed.