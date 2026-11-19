Tonbo Imaging share price: Shares of aerospace and defence company : Shares of aerospace and defence company Tonbo Imaging gained 4 per cent in Thursday's trading session following an order win by the company from the Ministry of Defence.

The small-cap defence stock hit the day's high of ₹1,534.80 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), rising 4.06 per cent over the last closing price. As of 10.45 am, it was up 2.04 per cent at ₹1,504. Nifty 50 index, meanwhile, was up 0.23 per cent at 25,288.

With today's rise, Tonbo Imaging's shares have risen 119 per cent over the initial public offering (IPO) price of ₹700. It achieved this feat in a span of 20 trading sessions, as the stock listed on the bourses on October 23.

Tonbo Imaging order details ALSO READ: Hind Copper, SAIL, NMDC among 6 stocks on analysts radar amid metals slide Tonbo Imaging, on November 18, announced that it has received an order from the Ministry of Defence (MoD) for the supply of clip-on thermal weapon sights for assault rifles, along with associated support equipment, with deliveries in two lots. The order carries a warranty of 24 months and includes an option clause and a repeat order clause, each for up to 50 per cent of the ordered quantity, exercisable at the sole discretion of the customer. The order size if ₹35.62 crore (inclusive of taxes), and completion date is 52 weeks from the effective date of the contract, in two lots.

The clip-on thermal weapon sight is a compact, lightweight, uncooled thermal imager that mounts on an assault rifle to give the user night-fighting capability, and can also be used helmet-mounted or hand-held. It is designed, developed and manufactured by Tonbo in India. “Thermal weapon sights are a core Tonbo product line, built on our own imaging cores, optics and software. We are proud that the Ministry of Defence has chosen a sight designed and manufactured in India for its personnel. Delivering on schedule and supporting the equipment in the field is our immediate priority.” said Arvind Lakshmikumar, founder, managing director and CEO, Tonbo Imaging India.

The company, on November 5, announced its second quarter results for the financial year 2026-27 (FY27) wherein it posted a net profit of 235 crore as against a loss of 96 crore in the same period last year. The revenue from operations witnessed a massive ₹1,963 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase to ₹183.3 crore in the quarter under review from ₹8.9 crore a year ago. ALSO READ: DIIs sell ₹55K cr in Nov amid record FII inflows: Tactical or behavioural? The operating performance was also strong as earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) came in at ₹44.2 crore, up from a loss of ₹3.2 crore in Q2 FY26.

The confirmed order book stood at ₹249.8 crore as of September 30, 2026, with an additional ₹408.3 crore worth of contracts under negotiation. Can Tonbo sustain this momentum? Commenting on the stock, market veteran Arun Kejriwal said that it would be a tough ask for Tonbo Imaging to sustain this kind of growth. "In just one month, it has already gained 120%. At this rate, it would have to become four times its current value by the end of the year. That kind of expectation is certainly not realistic," he noted. He said those investors who have already ridden this wave, can consider selling a portion of your holdings. "That way, you recover some of your investment and reduce your cost. If you continue holding it expecting similar returns going forward, you might be disappointed," he added.