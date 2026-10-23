Tonbo Imaging shares make strong debut, list at 66% premium over IPO price

IPO listing: Shares of Tonbo Imaging India listed on the BSE and NSE at a strong premium of 66 per cent against the issue price of ₹700, in line with grey market expectations.

On the BSE, the stock listed at ₹1,162, a premium of 66 per cent, while on the NSE, the stock made its debut at ₹1,160, a premium of 65.71 per cent.

Tonbo Imaging India IPO's grey market premium (GMP) indicated a listing premium of 64 per cent at ₹1,150.

The issue was subscribed 135.90 times overall on the final day, led by qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) at 293.56 times. Non-institutional investors (NIIs) subscribed 170.94 times, retail investors 31.07 times and employees 54.31 times. The issue received a total of 55,24,267 applications

Tonbo Imaging India IPO Details Tonbo Imaging India IPO bidding started on Oct 15, 2026 and ended on Oct 19, 2026. Tonbo Imaging India IPO had set the final issue price at ₹700 per share. The lot size for an application is 21 shares. The minimum amount of investment required by an individual investor is ₹14,700 Tonbo Imaging India IPO was a book-built issue of ₹852.18 crores. The issue is entirely an offer for sale of 1.22 crore shares of ₹852.18 crore. The company is a global defence electronics original equipment manufacturer (OEM) with systems deployed across 24 countries. Ahead of its IPO, the Bengaluru-based company allotted 36,48,013 equity shares to anchor investors, raising ₹255.36 crore. The anchor book witnessed strong participation from domestic institutional investors, including SBI Infrastructure Fund, ICICI Prudential Smallcap Fund, HDFC Mutual Fund and Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund. Insurance company participation included HDFC Life Insurance. Global investor participation included Goldman Sachs, BlackRock, Allianz Global Investors and The Prudential Assurance Company.