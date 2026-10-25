Top 10 firms lose ₹1.55 trillion in mcap as HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finance fall

The combined market valuation of eight of the top 10 most valuable firms fell by ₹1.55 trillion last week, with HDFC Bank and Bajaj Finance accounting for most of the losses.

In a holiday-truncated week, the 30-share BSE Sensex tumbled 1,605.44 points, or 2.15 per cent, while the 50-share NSE Nifty slumped 546.15 points, or 2.36 per cent.

Tracking the weak trend in equities, the total market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms fell by ₹20,78,774.28 crore over four sessions to ₹4,51,83,393.14 crore from ₹4,72,62,167.42 crore recorded on October 16.

Among the top 10 listed companies, eight lost ₹1,55,671.9 crore, while two, Tata Consultancy Services and Larsen & Toubro, closed the week with valuation gains.

Among major losers, the market valuation of HDFC Bank tumbled ₹55,506.95 crore to ₹10,67,121.12 crore. The company's stock fell 5 per cent during the last week. Bajaj Finance's valuation eroded by ₹34,180.51 crore to ₹5,77,146.21 crore. The market valuation of Reliance Industries dropped by ₹27,065.08 crore to ₹16,10,372.11 crore and that of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) by ₹21,062.24 crore to ₹4,81,142.58 crore. The market capitalisation (mcap) of Bharti Airtel tanked ₹9,360.75 crore to ₹11,79,454.70 crore. The valuation of State Bank of India diminished by ₹4,338.46 crore to ₹8,83,384.38 crore. The mcap of Infosys declined by ₹2,881.38 crore to ₹4,68,528.03 crore, and that of ICICI Bank declined by ₹1,276.53 crore to ₹10,01,594.91 crore.