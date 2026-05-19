Top stocks to buy today: Anand James of Geojit bets on theses 3 shares

Stocks to Buy Today: Recommendations by Anand James, Geojit Investments

BEL (LTP: ₹426.6) View: Buy Target: ₹455 Stop loss: ₹399 Bharat Electronics (BEL) on the weekly and daily charts continues to exhibit a constructive bullish structure after a healthy consolidation phase. Price action is holding firmly above a rising trendline support near ₹405–410, indicating sustained higher low formation within an ongoing uptrend. The recent pullback appears corrective rather than structural, with candles stabilising around the ₹420–425 zone. On the weekly chart, the broader trend remains intact with price trading above a rising base and key moving averages. The consolidation below the ₹437–440 resistance is forming a potential continuation pattern, suggesting accumulation before the next leg higher. The presence of higher highs and higher lows reinforces bullish bias.

Momentum indicators are neutral to mildly positive. RSI is hovering around the mid-range, leaving room for an upward push, while MACD is flattening after a correction, hinting at a potential bullish crossover on lower timeframes. On the daily chart, price is attempting to reclaim short-term resistance and hold above the ₹420 zone. Sustained strength above ₹430 could trigger momentum towards the immediate resistance at ₹432, followed by an extension towards ₹455, aligning with previous supply zones. Protect longs with a stoploss placed below ₹399. ELGIEQUIP (LTP: ₹533) View: Buy Target: ₹564 Stop loss: ₹518 ELGI Equipments is displaying a constructive bullish setup across multiple timeframes, supported by strong technical confluence.

On the weekly chart, a clear hammer formation near a rising trendline support highlights rejection of lower levels and confirms demand emerging around the ₹500-515 zone. This aligns with the ongoing higher-low structure, reinforcing the medium-term uptrend. On the daily chart, price has bounced decisively from the Supertrend support, signaling continuation strength after a brief correction. The ability to reclaim and hold above ₹530 levels indicates buyers are regaining control. Price structure remains positive with a sequence of higher highs and higher lows intact. Momentum indicators further support the bullish case. The MACD histogram shows exhaustion on the downside, with shrinking red bars suggesting selling pressure is waning and a potential bullish crossover is developing. RSI is stabilising above mid-levels, leaving room for an upward move.

A sustained move above the 540–545 zone can trigger momentum towards ₹560-564. The overall setup suggests a continuation breakout rather than reversal. Protect longs with stoploss placed below 518 levels. JSWENERGY (LTP: ₹529) View: Buy Target: ₹550 Stop loss: ₹511 JSW Energy is exhibiting a constructive bullish setup supported by multi-timeframe confluence and improving momentum dynamics. On the weekly chart, price has formed a hammer near a rising trendline support, signalling strong demand at lower levels and reinforcing the broader higher-low structure. This rejection of downside aligns with trend continuation, indicating buyers are actively defending key support zones around ₹510–520.

On the daily timeframe, a similar hammer formation near the rising trendline further strengthens the bullish case, highlighting consistent demand across timeframes. The recent pullback appears corrective, with price stabilising and attempting to reclaim higher ground above the ₹525–530 zone. Momentum indicators add conviction to the setup. The daily MACD histogram is printing exhaustion candles, with shrinking negative bars suggesting selling pressure is fading and a potential bullish crossover could emerge. RSI is gradually recovering from lower levels, indicating improving price strength without being overbought. Structurally, the stock maintains a sequence of higher highs and higher lows, and any sustained move above ₹535 can act as a trigger for the next leg of the rally towards ₹550.