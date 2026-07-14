Top stocks to buy today: Anand James of Geojit bets on theses 3 shares

CMSINFO (LTP: ₹273)

View: Buy

Target: ₹295

SL: ₹260

CMS Info Systems appears to be showing early signs of a bullish reversal after a sustained decline. The stock has rebounded sharply from its three-month low near ₹260, indicating the emergence of buying interest at lower levels. The latest candlestick formation, accompanied by improved volumes, suggests that sellers may be losing control.

Momentum indicators are also turning constructive. The MACD histogram has begun reversing from deeply negative territory, signaling a slowdown in bearish momentum and the possibility of a positive crossover in the coming sessions. Additionally, the RSI has bounced from the oversold zone and moved higher, reflecting improving strength after an extended period of weakness.

A bullish bias can be maintained in CMS Info Systems as long as the stock holds above the critical support zone around ₹260. After rebounding from a three-month low, the stock is showing signs of a potential trend reversal, supported by a recovering RSI and a positive turn in the MACD histogram. It would be wise to consider accumulating in the ₹270-275 zone, with a target of ₹295 and a strict stop loss at ₹260. The setup offers a favorable risk-reward profile, while a breach below ₹260 would invalidate the bullish reversal view. AURIONPRO (LTP: ₹885) View: Buy Target: ₹947 SL: ₹857 Aurionpro Solutions is displaying encouraging signs of a bullish reversal after a prolonged corrective phase. The stock appears to be forming a rounding bottom pattern on the weekly chart, a structure often associated with a gradual shift from distribution to accumulation. Recent price action suggests buyers are regaining control near key support levels, with the stock attempting to establish a higher base.

Momentum indicators are also turning constructive with MACD histogram reversing upward from negative territory, indicating waning bearish momentum and improving trend strength. At the same time, the RSI has moved above its moving average, reflecting renewed buying interest and strengthening bullish momentum. This combination of improving price structure and momentum supports the case for a near-term upside move. Volume activity around recent advances further points to accumulation, while the stock continues to hold above important support levels. A sustained move above the recent consolidation zone could attract fresh buying interest and pave the way for a continuation of the emerging uptrend.

A bullish stance can be maintained as long as the stock holds above ₹857. Traders may consider accumulating at current levels with a target of ₹947 and a stop loss of ₹857. The setup offers a favorable risk-reward opportunity, supported by a weekly rounding pattern, a recovering MACD histogram, and RSI strength. ASHAPURMIN (LTP: 703) View: Buy Target: ₹748-790 SL: ₹666 Ashapura Minechem is showing strong signs of a bullish reversal after breaking above a declining trendline that had capped price action for several months. The breakout is backed by a sharp increase in participation, with the stock witnessing a multi-month volume surge, indicating renewed investor interest.

Momentum indicators are also turning decisively positive with MACD histogram reversing higher from negative territory, signaling a reduction in bearish momentum and the potential for a broader trend reversal. Additionally, the RSI has moved above its moving average, reflecting improving price strength and confirming a positive shift in momentum. The stock is also trading close to a Supertrend breakout, and a sustained move above this level could further strengthen the bullish case. From a price-action perspective, the recent breakout from consolidation, coupled with rising volumes, suggests accumulation at lower levels. A bullish stance can be maintained as long as the stock holds above ₹666. Traders may consider accumulating at current levels with an upside target range of ₹748–790, while maintaining a stop loss at ₹666. The combination of a declining trendline breakout, impending Supertrend confirmation, strong volume expansion, RSI strength, and a recovering MACD histogram points to an improving technical structure. =========================================================================