Raghav Productivity Enhancers (RPEL)

Buy RPEL in Cash ₹948 | Stop-loss: ₹897 | Target: ₹1,015

RPEL share is showing strong bullish momentum, currently trading around ₹948 after witnessing a sharp upward move backed by significant volume expansion. The stock continues to maintain a clear higher high–higher low structure on the daily chart, indicating sustained buying interest and a healthy uptrend formation.

Technically, the stock is trading comfortably above all its key moving averages, which reflects strong underlying strength in the broader trend. The recent surge in price accompanied by a noticeable spike in volume further confirms aggressive accumulation at lower levels.

The short-term trend remains positive as long as the stock sustains above the ₹897 zone, which will act as an important support and stop-loss level. Any dip towards support levels may continue to attract fresh buying interest. If RPEL manages to hold above support zone, the ongoing momentum could push the stock towards the ₹1,015 mark in the near term. Volume behaviour will remain crucial for continuation of the breakout move. Ingersoll-Rand (India) (INGERRAND) Buy INGERRAND in Cash ₹4,477 | Stop-loss: ₹4,260 | Target: ₹4,800 INGERRAND stock is witnessing a strong breakout after spending a prolonged period in consolidation, currently trading around ₹4,477. The stock has decisively crossed above its previous swing highs and multiple resistance zones near the ₹4,260 level, signalling the beginning of a fresh upward leg.

Technically, the breakout gains additional strength as it occurred near the 50-day EMA zone, from where the stock witnessed a solid rebound. The stock is now trading above all major moving averages, reflecting improvement in both short-term and medium-term trend structure. The overall chart pattern continues to display a healthy higher high–higher low formation, which suggests sustained bullish momentum and continued buying support at lower levels. The ₹4,260 level will now act as a crucial support and stop-loss zone. As long as the stock sustains above this level, the breakout structure remains intact. A sustained move above current levels could drive the stock towards the ₹4,800 target in the coming sessions.

Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services (YATHARTH) Buy YATHARTH in Cash ₹862 | Stop-loss ₹816 | Target: ₹935 YATHARTH HOSPITAL share continues to display strong bullish price action, currently trading around ₹862 after recently registering a fresh all-time high on the daily chart. Following the breakout, the stock witnessed a brief healthy pullback towards its 50-day EMA zone, where it attracted fresh buying interest and reversed sharply upward. The rebound from the moving average support indicates that the broader uptrend remains firmly intact. Technically, the stock is once again trading close to its lifetime high levels, suggesting continued strength and strong momentum in the ongoing trend.