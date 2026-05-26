Top trading ideas: Anand James of Geojit bets on KEC Intl, JK Tyre, Railtel

KEC International (KEC)

LTP: ₹507

View: Buy

Target: ₹540

Stop-loss: ₹489

KEC is showing early signs of base formation after a prolonged downtrend, with price currently hovering near the ₹496-510 demand zone. The recent weekly structure indicates an inside bar formation, suggesting volatility contraction and a potential breakout setup in the coming sessions. This pattern becomes more relevant as it appears near a key support cluster.

On the daily timeframe, momentum indicators are turning constructive. The RSI has crossed above its moving average, hinting at a shift from bearish to neutral-positive momentum. Additionally, the MACD histogram is printing exhaustion candles, indicating that downside momentum is fading and a potential bullish crossover could follow. This aligns with the price stabilising after a sharp decline, increasing the probability of a relief rally. Volume activity also shows mild accumulation near the lows, adding conviction to the possibility of a short-term upside move.

As long as the price sustains above ₹489, the setup remains favourable for a bounce. A breakout above the inside bar high could trigger momentum buying, leading to a move towards ₹540 in the near term. JK Tyre & Industries (JKTYRE) LTP: ₹386 View: Buy Target: ₹404 Stop-loss: ₹376 JKTyre is showing encouraging signs of a trend reversal after a prolonged consolidation phase, with price stabilising around the ₹370-380 support band. On the higher timeframe, a weekly morning star candle formation is evident, signalling a strong bullish reversal setup and indicating that selling pressure is gradually getting absorbed.

From a momentum perspective, the setup looks constructive. The volume breakout has already occurred, suggesting active participation and accumulation at lower levels, which strengthens the probability of an upward move. Additionally, the MACD is on the verge of an immediate signal crossover, which could act as a key trigger for fresh bullish momentum in the near term. Price action is also forming higher lows on the daily chart, indicating an improving structure. If momentum sustains and follow-through buying emerges, the stock is well-positioned to challenge overhead resistance levels. A decisive move above the immediate resistance zone can accelerate the upside toward ₹404, which remains the near-term target. The risk remains contained as long as the price holds at the ₹376 level.

Railtel Corporation of India (RAILTEL) LTP: ₹328 View: Buy Target: ₹344 Stop-loss: ₹319 RailTel is exhibiting a steady recovery structure after consolidating near the ₹310-320 zone, indicating accumulation at lower levels. The price is gradually forming higher lows, suggesting improving trend strength and a potential continuation of the upmove. Momentum indicators are turning favourable. The daily RSI has crossed above its moving average, signalling a shift in momentum from neutral to bullish territory. Additionally, the RSI is holding strong above the 50 mark, reinforcing underlying strength and indicating sustained buying interest. On the trend-following side, the MACD is expected to crossover its signal line, which could act as a near-term trigger for further upside acceleration.