Torrent Power tanks 35% from April high; stock hits 31-month low

Torrent Power share price movement

Torrent Power's share price hit a 31-month low of ₹1,187.80, falling 3 per cent on the BSE in Friday’s intra-day deals due to concerns over gas price volatility from forex fluctuations and geopolitical worries.

Meanwhile, despite elevated gas prices during the April to June 2026 quarter (Q1FY27), Torrent Power maintained healthy operating margins in its merchant power operations. However, gains from the merchant sales and liquefied natural gas (LNG) trading were lower by ₹87 crore, the company said in the Q1 earnings conference call.

Motilal Oswal initiates coverage on Torrent Power with Neutral rating Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL) initiated coverage on Torrent Power with a Neutral rating and a sum-of-the-parts (SoTP)-based target price of ₹1,270. Torrent Power is an integrated power utility spanning electricity generation, transmission, and distribution. It boasts a diversified installed capacity of 6.6GWp, representing 4.5GW of thermal and ~2.1GWp of renewable (RE) capacity (including ~1.8GW contracted). The company holds licenses for distribution in Gujarat's major cities and Dadra & Nagar Haveli/Daman & Diu (~2,050 sqkm), in addition to franchisee operations (1,007 sqkm). It also operates 355km of 400kV and 128km of 220kV transmission lines and has operationalized another 400 kV M/C line of 60km and bay upgradation from 2,000 Amp to 3,150 Amp in February 2026.

Given its strong track record of operating the distribution business, Torrent Power remains a key beneficiary of proposed electricity distribution reforms. The Draft Electricity Amendment Bill 2025 proposed several changes, including allowing multiple discoms in the same area and sharing existing infrastructure. “The most notable upcoming distribution opportunity is the privatization in UP, where each player can win a maximum of two packages, each catering to 3.0-3.5 million customers. As such, should Torrent Power win any additional licenses, these are not factored into our estimates currently,” MOFSL said in its coverage report. Key risks include: the struggle of Untied 1.6GW gas plants against cheap coal/RE; volatility in gas prices due to forex fluctuations and geopolitical headwinds. Changes in government policies (tariffs and regulations) could affect the company's financial outcomes; and elevated execution risk due to large capex commitments across RE, pumped storage projects, planned greenfield thermal plant and brownfield thermal acquisition from L&T, where any delay or cost overruns could adversely impact cash flows and returns, the brokerage firm said.