Traders back Sebi's CAS revamp, favour gradual move to blended VWAP

Uttam Bagri, managing director (MD), BCB Brokerage, welcomed the consultative approach, saying, “Sebi’s consultation paper on CAS acknowledges the practical challenges and seeks a balanced approach to the costs and benefits. Importantly, it also reflects an open mind by seeking broader market feedback before finalising the updated framework by giving appropriate options.”
Sebi also proposed retaining the 3 per cent CAS price band, with cancellation permitted within 1 per cent of the reference price and only price-improving modifications allowed beyond that.
The exchange would also stop disseminating indicative index values during CAS, while continuing to publish security-level indicative equilibrium prices.
The regulator has also proposed reducing the transition period between continuous trading and CAS from five minutes to up to one minute and cutting the post-CAS derivatives trading window from 10 minutes to five minutes.