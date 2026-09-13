Traders back Sebi's CAS revamp, favour gradual move to blended VWAP

Other proposals include converting unexecuted iceberg order quantities into fully displayed normal limit orders within the CAS book. Also, it includes halting dissemination of the Indicative Index Value (IIV) during the auction window, while security-level Indicative Equilibrium Prices continue.

“Iceberg conversion and the IIV pull are aimed at the thin book and indicative price problems. Timing extension of the cash segment till 3:30 pm and blended VWAP changes are a volume-accretive combination that helps exchanges. The other option of continuing with CAS from 3:15 pm preserves the status quo gap. The option of using CTS VWAP for one year effectively reverts to the 30-minute VWAP that CAS was brought to remove. Overall, the proposals are positive for exchanges’ options volume,” the analyst said.