Trading Calls today: AU Bank, RCF, Union Bank among top stock picks

Trading strategy, stock picks today: Jatin Gedia of Teji Mandi Investment Technologies decodes key levels to track on Nifty, Bank Nifty; and 3 stocks to buy basis on technical charts.

Stocks to buy today: Union Bank, AU Bank, RCF, recommends Jatin Gedia of Teji Mandi.