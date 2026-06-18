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Trading Calls today: AU Bank, RCF, Union Bank among top stock picks

Trading strategy, stock picks today: Jatin Gedia of Teji Mandi Investment Technologies decodes key levels to track on Nifty, Bank Nifty; and 3 stocks to buy basis on technical charts.

Stocks to buy today: Union Bank, AU Bank, RCF, recommends Jatin Gedia of Teji Mandi.
Stocks to buy today: Union Bank, AU Bank, RCF, recommends Jatin Gedia of Teji Mandi.
Jatin Gedia Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 18 2026 | 7:00 AM IST
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Stock Market Outlook today

  The Nifty broke out of the inside bar pattern on the upside and resumed its upmove after a one-day pause. Intraday dips are being bought into suggesting that the upmove is likely to continue, supported by sector rotation and contributions from key heavyweights. In terms of levels, 24,350 - 24,400 is the immediate hurdle zone while the support base shifts higher towards 23,800 - 23,750.  Bank Nifty has been trading within 57,000 - 57,800 for the last three trading sessions. This zone coincides with the previous swing high (April High - 57,456) and the 61.8 per cent retracement level of the entire March decline from 61,765 to 49,955 and therefore, some consolidation is likely.  Also, on the options chain, the 58,000 CE has the second highest concentration of open interest which could provide resistance. We believe that the index is likely to break out of this consolidation on the upside and inch higher towards 59,000 - 59,200 zone. Use this consolidation as a buying opportunity. 

Stocks to buy by Jatin Gedia of Teji Mandi

RCF 

Buy: ₹135.12  Stop Loss: ₹131  Target Price: ₹149  The RCF stock has witnessed a price-volume breakout from an eight-week consolidation, suggesting the resumption of the next leg of upmove. Momentum indicator has a positive crossover which is a buy signal.

UNION BANK

Buy: ₹173.75  Stop Loss: ₹169  Target Price: ₹184  The Union Bank stock has taken support at the 200-day moving average (163) and also broke out of an Inverted Head & Shoulders pattern, suggesting a bullish bias. Positive crossover on the momentum indicator supports bullish bias. 

AU BANK

Buy: ₹1,024  Stop Loss: ₹995  Target Price: ₹1,080  The AU Small Finance Bank stock is consolidating after breaking out of a falling channel providing an entry opportunity for the next leg of the upmove. Momentum indicator has cooled off. Positive crossover on the MACD suggests buy signal.  Disclaimer: This article is written by Jatin Gedia, VP - technical research, Teji Mandi Investment Technologies. Views expressed are his own. Readers' discretion is advised. 
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Topics :Market technicalsStocks to buyStock RecommendationsTrading strategiesTrading callsNifty OutlookBank NiftyRCFUnion BankAU Small Finance Bank stock

First Published: Jun 18 2026 | 7:00 AM IST

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