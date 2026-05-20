Trading guide: Check key Nifty levels to watch; two stocks to buy today

Nifty View

The index has been consolidating within a tight range over the past five trading sessions, reflecting a lack of clear direction. Follow-through moves remain absent, indicating indecision in the broader market. On the technical front, Nifty continues to face strong resistance around the 23,800 level. On the downside, the zone of 23,262–23,317 is likely to act as immediate support in the short term.

Buy Angelone at ₹329 | Stop loss ₹315 |Target ₹ 350

Angel One stock has broken out from bullish “Flag” pattern on the daily chart. Stock is placed above all key moving averages. Capital Market index has been outperforming for last couple of months. Indicators and oscillators have turned bearish on the weekly charts.