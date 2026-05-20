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Trading guide: Check key Nifty levels to watch; two stocks to buy today

Vinay Rajani of HDFC Securities has recommended the investors to buy the shares of Angel One, and Care ratings today

Stocks to buy
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Vinay Rajani Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : May 20 2026 | 6:57 AM IST
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Nifty View

The index has been consolidating within a tight range over the past five trading sessions, reflecting a lack of clear direction. Follow-through moves remain absent, indicating indecision in the broader market. On the technical front, Nifty continues to face strong resistance around the 23,800 level. On the downside, the zone of 23,262–23,317 is likely to act as immediate support in the short term.
 

Buy Angelone at ₹329 | Stop loss ₹315 |Target 350

Angel One stock has broken out from bullish “Flag” pattern on the daily chart. Stock is placed above all key moving averages. Capital Market index has been outperforming for last couple of months. Indicators and oscillators have turned bearish on the weekly charts.
 

Buy Care Ratings at 1,765 | Stop loss 1710 | Target 1870

Care Ratings stock price has surpassed the previous swing high resistance of 1788. Stock price has also broken out from downward sloping trend line on the weekly chart. Indicators and oscillators have turned bullish on the weekly charts. Primary trend of the stock is bullish as stock placed above medium to long term moving averages.
 
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(Disclaimer: This article is by Chandan Taparia, head derivatives & technicals, wealth management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services. Views expressed are his own.)
 
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Topics :Market technicalstechnical callsshare marketstock market tradingNifty50Markets

First Published: May 20 2026 | 6:57 AM IST

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