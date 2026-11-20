NSE went public in September via an offer for sale, marking a significant milestone for the country’s largest stock exchange. Its results for the second quarter of the financial year (Q2 FY27), compared with the same period last year, show that its clearing services business grew faster than its dominant trading business in terms of revenue. Clearing revenue rose 13.74 per cent to ₹464.88 crore, against a 9.34 per cent increase in trading revenue to ₹3,603.99 crore. The “others” segment recorded the fastest growth of 32.54 per cent, taking its revenue to ₹211.95 crore.