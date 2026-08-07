Trent down over 2% after Q1; brokerages bullish, see up to 21% upside

Trent Ltd.’s share price fell over 2 per cent after the company reported its April-June quarter (Q1FY27) results. The Tata group company reported a strong June quarter, with strong margin performance continuing despite muted like-for-like, analysts noted.

As of 09:20 AM, the company’s share price was trading 2.41 per cent lower at ₹3,030 apiece, meanwhile, Nifty 50 was trading 0.18 per cent lower at 24,591.30

Trent posted a 22 per cent rise in quarterly profit to ₹519 crore for the quarter ended June ‌30, while revenue climbed 18 per cent to ₹5,755 crore.

The retail giant ended June with 1,312 stores, including about 300 Westside and over 980 Zudio across 330 cities. A year earlier, it had 1,043 stores in 242 cities.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services said, “Trent delivered another quarter of strong margin performance, with 36 per cent and 26 per cent Y-o-Y growth in standalone pre-IND AS Ebitda and reported PAT”. It further added that revenue grew 18.5 per cent Y-o-Y, mainly led by 33 per cent Y-o-Y store additions as 10% Y-o-Y SPSF decline continued. Fashion LFL remained in low single digits amid a focus on gaining market share in micro-markets over driving comparable store-level growth. MOFSL also noted that consumer sentiment remained broadly stable despite elevated geopolitical uncertainty, with discretionary spending continuing to be measured as households prioritise value, quality, and convenience.

Notably, the brokerage highlighted that management flagged emerging raw material inflation and supply chain risks but expects value chain interventions, broader supplier engagement, and calibrated pricing to mitigate these pressures. MOFSL has raised its FY27 and FY28 standalone Ebitda estimates for Trent by 2–4 per cent, driven by stronger-than-expected margin expansion. The brokerage expects standalone revenue, pre-Ind AS Ebitda and adjusted PAT to grow at a compound annual growth rate of around 21 per cent, 26 per cent and 19 per cent, respectively, between FY26 and FY29. It has maintained its 'Buy' rating on the stock with a target price to ₹3,775.

SBI Securities noted that during the quarter, the company added 1 Westside and 19 Zudio stores on net basis. Overall retail footprint expanded to over 18 mn square feet with the portfolio reaching 301 Westside stores, 982 Zudio stores, and 86 Star stores. It also noted that emerging categories including beauty & personal care, innerwear and footwear, contributed to over 21 per cent of revenue. Meanwhile, online channels contributed over 6 per cent to Westside revenues. The Star food and grocery business grew 8.7 per cent to ₹885 crore with own brands contributing over 73 per cent to its revenues.