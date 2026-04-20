Trent share price

Shares of Trent rallied 3 per cent to ₹4,229.45 on the BSE in Monday’s intra-day trade after the company announced a maiden bonus issue plan. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.18 per cent at 78,641 at 09:27 AM.

The stock price of the Tata Group Company was quoting higher for the fourth straight day, soaring 9 per cent during the period. Thus far in the month of April, it has zoomed 28 per cent. The stock had hit a 52-week high of ₹6,259 on June 30, 2025. It touched a 52-week low of ₹3,276.10 on March 30, 2026.

Trent’s board to consider bonus issue, dividend on Wednesday 22, 2026 READ | Popular Vehicles zooms 19% on posting Q4 business update; rev up 69% YoY Trent’s board of directors meeting will be held on Wednesday, April 22, 2026 to recommend dividend for FY2026 and issuance of bonus shares subject to the approval of the shareholders of the company. Further the company will also enable approval for raising additional funds through the issue of the equity shares. “A meeting of the board of directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday, 22nd April 2026, inter alia to consider the approval of the audited (standalone and consolidated) financial results of the company for the year ended 31st March 2026. Recommendation of dividend, if any, on the equity shares of the company for the year ended March 31, 2026, subject to approval of the shareholders of the company,” Trent said in an exchange filing.

The board will also consider issuance of bonus shares, subject to approval of the shareholders of the company, it added. Brokerages view on Trent After a good January to March 2026 quarter (Q4FY26) business update, Trent has surprised positively by announcing about issuance of bonus in the upcoming board meeting. This will augur well with the shareholders as the company historically has never declared any bonus issue and focus on growing the business by consistent retail expansion, ICICI Securities said in a note. Trent’s Q4FY26 standalone revenue stood at ₹4,940 crore (up 20 per cent year-on-year (YoY) vs. our pre-quarter estimate of 18 per cent YoY), Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL) said.