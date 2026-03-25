Trent jumps 5%; Motilal Oswal retains Buy, trims target price: Here's why

Trent share price today: Shares of Tata Group's fashion and lifestyle retailer, Trent, surged around 5 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹3,532 on the NSE amid broad-based buying driven by a sharp fall in crude oil prices amid rising hopes of de-escalation in the West Asia conflict.

Around 01:15 PM, Trent stock was trading at ₹3,525, up 4.75 per cent against the previous session's close of ₹3,365.60. In comparison, the benchmark NSE Nifty50 was quoting at 23,399.90 levels, up 487.50 points or 2.13 per cent.

The stock's 52-week high was at ₹6,261, and its 52-week low was at ₹3,340.30 on the NSE. Its total market capitalisation stood at ₹1.25 trillion.

Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Financial Services has maintained its 'Buy' rating on Trent with a revised target price of ₹4,350 (earlier ₹5,200), based on 40x FY28E EV/pre-Ind AS Ebitda for its standalone business (Westside and Zudio), 2x EV/sales for the Star JV, and around 1.5x EV/Ebitda for the Zara JV. According to the brokerage, Trent’s growth has slowed in recent quarters due to weak like-for-like (LFL) performance amid a subdued demand environment, along with self-cannibalisation of existing stores as it expands its presence in select micro-markets. It believes that the impact of cannibalisation should gradually ease, but store productivity is unlikely to return to FY23–25 levels.

Additionally, Trent continues to demonstrate strong cost control, particularly through tech-led efficiencies in employee expenses, supporting healthy Ebitda growth despite relatively slower revenue expansion. Analysts noted that with RFID-led benefits largely factored in, recovery in same-store sales growth (SSSG) remains the key driver for further margin expansion. It has built-in stable pre-Ind AS EBITDA margins of around 13.2 per cent over FY26–28, with potential downside risks if SSSG trends remain weak. MOFSL has slightly changed its FY25–28 estimates and expects a CAGR of 19 per cent, 19 per cent, and 12 per cent, in standalone revenue, Ebitda, and adjusted PAT, respectively, over FY26–28E, driven mainly by retail footprint expansion of around 20 per cent CAGR.