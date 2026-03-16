Trent Share Price: Tata Group’s retail arm and operator of the popular Zudio brand, Tata Group’s retail arm and operator of the popular Zudio brand, Trent , has lost much of the sheen that once made it a darling of Dalal Street. After a spectacular rally that saw investors’ wealth multiply nearly tenfold between April 2021 and October 2024, the stock has been on a persistent decline.

Trent shares, which hit an all-time high of ₹8,234.95 on October 11, 2024, have fallen sharply to a 52-week low of ₹3,500 on Friday, March 13, 2026, a drop of 57.5 per cent from the peak. The stock is also down 44 per cent from its 52-week high of ₹6,259 touched on June 30, 2025, according to data compiled from ACE Equities.

(Trent share in the last five years) The company’s turnaround from a five-year low of ₹703.65 on April 6, 2021, had been hailed as one of the standout success stories on Dalal Street, driven by the rapid expansion of Zudio and strong retail growth. However, the post-peak slide has raised questions over valuation sustainability, margin pressures, and the challenges posed by intensifying competition and evolving consumer preferences. What’s dragging Trent shares? Analysts attribute the fall in Trent shares to the ongoing market correction as well as a valuation reset. According to Santosh Meena, head of research at Swastika Investmart, Trent’s sharp correction primarily reflects a valuation reset following its multi-year rally rather than a fundamental breakdown.

“The stock had commanded extreme premiums amid explosive growth in Zudio and Westside. However, slower revenue growth, for instance Q3 FY26 consolidated revenue rose 15 per cent year-on-year to ₹5,345 crore, below earlier expectations and marking a deceleration, along with muted same-store sales, store cannibalisation due to rapid expansion, and subdued consumer demand have prompted an aggressive de-rating to more reasonable multiples. The stock still trades at an elevated P/E of around 77x, though far from its earlier peaks,” said Meena. READ | Smallcap stock to buy: Angel One picks Himadri Speciality for 25% upside Some analysts also point to broader market factors. Kranthi Bathini, equity strategist at WealthMills Securities, said the correction in Trent mirrors the broader selling pressure in stocks that have delivered sharp gains in recent years.

“As markets are in a correction phase, one can even say in a bear phase, stocks that have multiplied in recent years are more likely to witness selling pressure. That is another reason for the correction in the stock. Another factor is the broader correction in Tata Group stocks, along with P/E compression in the company,” Bathini said. Bathini added that despite the near-term correction, Trent has remained in an uptrend over the past five years and has consistently commanded premium valuations, trading at an average forward P/E multiple of around 75. “Trent has always traded at a premium valuation. The stock has been one of the multibaggers over a five-year period. If you invested five years ago, it is still a multibagger despite the 50 per cent correction. It is a compounder supported by India’s demographic dividend and rising disposable income,” he said.

Will Trent stock reclaim its glory? Despite the sharp correction over the past 17 months, analysts remain upbeat on the long-term outlook for the Tata Group company and believe it could regain its wealth-creating status, even as near-term concerns may weigh on the stock. “While near-term concerns such as persistent macro weakness, competition in value retail, and trimmed earnings forecasts may lead to further short-term downside, the core long-term story remains strong. This is supported by India’s low organised retail penetration, Trent’s dual premium-value model, margin resilience, with Ebitda rising 28 per cent in Q3 alongside expansion, and ongoing aggressive store additions,” said Meena.

He believes Trent could reclaim, and potentially surpass, its earlier highs over the next three to five years. Key triggers, he said, include a rebound in same-store sales growth towards 20 per cent or higher, sustained operating leverage and margin gains, a broader recovery in consumption demand, and positive earnings surprises in upcoming quarters. “At current levels, Trent presents a solid buying opportunity for patient long-term investors,” Meena added. Bathini, meanwhile, said long-term investors could adopt a buy-on-dips strategy as long as the company continues to benefit from India’s favourable demographics. “This is a growing business supported by the demographic dividend. With a young population, business expansion, and penetration into tier-2 and tier-3 cities, the company can continue to grow. Given the strong pedigree it has, the company can also infuse capital when needed. That is why it enjoys premium valuations,” he said.