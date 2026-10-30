Trent shares jump over 6% on strong Q2 nos; brokerages stay bullish

Trent Ltd, the Tata Group's retail arm’s shares gained Friday as they spiked over 6 per cent in intraday trade after the company reported its quarterly results post-market hours on Thursday.

The company's counter at 09:17 AM was trading 5.53 per cent higher at ₹3,026 per share on NSE. In comparison, Nifty 50 was flat at 22,933.90. In intraday trade, the stock gained 6.57 per cent to touch the day's high at ₹3,049.90 per share.

Trent Q2FY27 result highlights

Trent reported a 25 per cent year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to ₹468 crore for the September quarter, as revenue growth and operating leverage supported earnings amid an inflationary environment.

Consolidated revenue from operations rose 22 per cent to ₹5,873 crore in the quarter ended September 30, while operating earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation increased 37 per cent to ₹785 crore. For the first half of FY27, consolidated revenue grew 20 per cent to ₹11,628 crore and net profit rose 24 per cent to ₹986 crore. Operating Ebitda increased 35 per cent to ₹1,633 crore. On a standalone basis, revenue from operations climbed 23 per cent to ₹5,788 crore in the September quarter, while operating Ebitda rose 37 per cent to ₹791 crore. Net profit increased 9 per cent to ₹490 crore.

Brokerage view on Trent Equirus Securities on Trent Equirus Securities noted that Trent delivered healthy revenue growth of 23 per cent y-o-y in Q2FY27, in line with its estimates. The performance was likely supported by mid-single-digit like-for-like (LFL) growth. Gross margin improved by 121 bps y-o-y to 44.5 per cent, despite inflationary pressures. However, a 36 per cent increase in employee costs and 25 per cent rise in rental expenses restricted operating margin expansion to 99 bps y-o-y. Standalone Ebitda grew 30 per cent y-o-y, marginally below estimates, while recurring PAT increased 9 per cent y-o-y, missing expectations. Equirus highlighted that lower other income also restricted PBT growth to 12 per cent, despite 31 per cent growth in EBIT. Overall, the brokerage viewed the quarter as a strong topline performance, accompanied by a slight miss on margins and profitability.

On the valuation front, Equirus Securities has a target price of ₹5,759 per share on Trent, with an ‘Add’ rating under review. The brokerage also highlighted that Trent’s retail network comprised 311 Westside and 999 Zudio stores as of September 2026. Nuvama Institutional Equities on Trent Nuvama Institutional Equities highlighted that Trent reported a strong revenue growth in Q2FY27, compared with the previous quarter, supported by mid-single-digit like-for-like (LTL) growth across its fashion concepts. The brokerage noted an improvement in operating performance, with gross margins expanding 121 bps y-o-y to 44.5 per cent, while operational efficiencies and cost optimisation in other expenses supported further margin expansion.

Operating Ebitda margin improved by 150 bps y-o-y to 13.7 per cent, reflecting better gross margins and operating leverage, despite elevated employee and rental costs. Emerging categories such as beauty and personal care, innerwear and footwear contributed over 21 per cent of revenue, while Westside’s online channel and Tata Neu platforms continued to gain traction. Nuvama also highlighted a recovery in Star’s revenue growth to 20 per cent y-o-y after five consecutive quarters of relatively slower growth. However, the company continues to navigate inflationary pressures, geopolitical uncertainties and supply-chain disruptions. The sharp decline in other income, largely due to the absence of one-off asset sale gains recorded in the year-ago quarter, also impacted reported profitability growth.