Trent share price target: Shares of Shares of Trent Ltd extended their winning streak for a fifth consecutive session on Friday, rising as much as 2.5 per cent in intraday trade. The Tata Group stock opened higher at ₹3,374 and climbed to an intraday high of ₹3,399.70 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

In the past five trading sessions, Trent shares have gained more than 5 per cent, thus outperforming the Nifty 50, which gained 1.2 per cent.

The stock has rebounded 27 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹2,680, touched on June 11, 2026, according to NSE data. In 2026 so far, Trent shares have advanced 17.5 per cent, compared with a 6.8 per cent decline in the Nifty 50.

The stock has remained under pressure in the past one year, falling 18.5 per cent versus the benchmark Nifty's 4.1 per cent southward move. Meanwhile, analysts at Bernstein said that Westside could emerge as Trent's next growth driver, alongside Zudio, while reiterating an 'Outperform' rating on the stock. READ | HCL Tech rallies 6% on inking $1.14bn deal with Fortune Global 50 firm The brokerage has, however, lowered the target price to ₹3,500 from ₹5,000. The target implies an upside of nearly 6 per cent from the previous close of ₹3,315. Analysts said that Trent's story over the past three years has largely revolved around Zudio. However, the management's surprise guidance to add around 50 Westside stores per year has shifted investor attention.

"We believe approx +50 stores/year is an achievable target for the next 4-5 years, which will take them to ~500-550 stores," the brokerage said. Bernstein said that while Zudio has dominated Trent's growth narrative over 5 years, Westside still accounts for about 40 per cent of the company's retail area and revenue. When it comes to the store additions, the Tata group's flagship retail chain surprised in FY26 after lackluster F23-F25 years, the brokerage noted. READ | Adani Enterprises slips 2%; sets QIP issue price 5% below floor price Stating that the competitive landscape remains supportive, Bernstein said that Westside, even at its slower pace pre-FY26, has grown faster than peers like Lifestyle, Shoppers Stop, and Pantaloons. Also, the "financial struggles of peers provided Westside with competitive breathing space to emerge as the benchmark department store format in India."

Bernstein said that its proprietary store data indicates 3 things for Westside: 1) Store rationalisation is over and helped Trent move away from certain cities and markets 2) Stores additions indicate focus in Top-100 cities only with city densification underway 3) Pin-densification is not visible (unlike what Trent did with Zudio) "Westside’s faster growth than investors’ expect provides a cushion to the expectations from Zudio on accelerating store adds and recovering to a strong LFL. But given the share of Westside in Trent revenue has not fallen below 40 per cent, it does not fundamentally change the thesis," Bernstein added.