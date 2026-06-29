Trent stock shines in subdued market, up 3%; should you buy, hold or sell?

Trent share price movement

Share price of Trent soared 3 per cent to ₹3,312 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in Monday’s intra-day trade in an otherwise subdued market on expectations of improvement in the business outlook. In comparison, the Nifty 50 was down 0.11 per cent at 24,030.30 at 11:45 AM.

In the past month, Trent, a Tata Group company, outperformed the market by surging 17 per cent, as compared to 2 per cent rise in the Nifty 50. Thus far in the calendar year 2026, the stock rallied 15 per cent, as against 8 per cent decline in the benchmark index. However, in the past year, Trent underperformed the market with 18 per cent fall. In comparison, the Nifty 50 was down 6.3 per cent.

Trent – overview, outlook Trent operates a portfolio of retail concepts which include Westside (leading fashion retail chain), Zudio (leading value fashion brand) and Trent Hypermarket (Foods, daily items and grocery segment) under the Star banner. Trent like-for-like (LFL) growth dropped to low single digit in FY26 vs. double digit growth in the earlier years affected by demand slowdown in the apparel segment and large store addition in the tier II/III markets. READ | Radico, Allied Blenders: Jefferies initiates coverage on India's alcobev sector Meanwhile, since outlining its ambition in 2023 to deliver 10x revenue and commensurate profitability growth, Trent remains ahead of the roadmap, achieving over 2.5 times revenue and around 3 times profit growth.

The chairman - Noel Tata remains confident of opening 50 Westside stores, 200-250 Zudio stores, and 25-40 Star stores annually, with medium-to-longer term opportunity pegged at 700 Westside stores (vs. 300 currently) and ~5,000 Zudio stores (vs. 960 currently). The Trent business platform continues to get stronger while navigating through the opportunities and challenges. Driven by a sustained focus on the company’s brands, customer experience, and strong store network expansion, the business has maintained growth momentum. The management sees strong growth opportunities. India remains one of the fastest-growing major economies, supported by strong macroeconomic fundamentals and ongoing reforms. Rising incomes, urbanization, and evolving consumer preferences continue to drive consumption-led growth, creating significant opportunities for the retail sector, Trent said in its FY26 annual report.

ICICI Securities, Motilal Oswal see more upside in Trent’s stock price In FY26, around 80 per cent of Zudio stores were opened in tier II and tier III (73 per cent of Zudio stores are located in tier II & III towns). This will have near term impact on the revenue per sq.ft(RPSF) of lifestyle fashion business (Zudio and Westside), as RPSF in metro stores is above ₹15,300 while in Tier II cities is ₹13,390 and rest of India is ₹12,504. However, once the stores in tier II and tier III towns attain certain maturity, the gap in the RPSF with metros/cities stores will reduce, which will help LFL growth to improve in the coming years, said analysts at ICICI Securities.

Trent’s chairman has confidence in Trent’s business model and is expecting LFL growth to get back in low double digit in the medium term. The brokerage firm said they retain their stance of 20-25 per cent revenue growth driven pre-dominantly by store addition, while like-for-like growth will be in mid-single digit in the near term. READ | Hexaware gains 9% on securing Anthropic reseller status for Amazon Bedrock Analysts expect Trent’s Revenues/EBIDTA/PAT to grow at CAGR of 22 per cent/23 per cent/20 per cent over FY26-28E. The brokerage firm recommends a 'Buy' rating on the stock with a revised SOTP target price of ₹3,862 (target price is adjusted for bonus issue in the ratio 1:2).