Triveni Turbine shares soar 10% on record Q4 revenue, strong order inflows

Triveni Turbine stock price today

Shares of Triveni Turbine, industrial steam turbines manufacturer, jumped nearly 10 per cent to hit a high of ₹655.4 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) after the company reported its highest ever quarterly revenue in March 2026 quarter (Q4FY26).

Around 02:00 PM, Triveni Turbine stock was trading around ₹635.25, up 6.5 per cent compared to its previous session close of ₹596.65 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). In comparison, the benchmark NSE Nifty50 was quoting at 23,699.25 levels, up by 49.30 points or 0.21 per cent.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, Triveni Turbine has surged nearly 11 per cent compared to a 9.5 per cent decline in the Nifty50 index.

The company's market capitalisation stood at ₹19,983 crore. Its 52-week high was ₹675.20 and 52-week low was ₹428.35. Triveni Turbine Q4 results highlights In the March 2026 quarter, Triveni Turbine reported its highest ever quarterly revenue at ₹680 crore, up 26.3 per cent compared to ₹538 crore in the year-ago period. Its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) rose 6.3 per cent to ₹128 crore from ₹120.4 crore in the year-ago period. However, Ebitda margin declined to 18.8 per cent from ₹22.4 per cent in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal. The company reported an 8.5 per cent year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter at ₹101.9 crore compared with ₹93.9 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

It reported order inflows of ₹747 crore during the quarter, up 19 per cent Y-o-Y, driven by a 174.1 per cent surge in export orders, which contributed 69 per cent of the total order booking. The company’s order inflows remained resilient at ₹2,326 crore, down marginally by 1.6 per cent year-on-year, with exports contributing 52 per cent of total orders. Meanwhile, the outstanding order book stood at ₹2,050 crore, up 7.6 per cent YoY, with export orders accounting for 51 per cent of the closing order book. Triveni Turbine management commentary Dhruv M Sawhney, chairman & managing director at Triveni Turbine said, despite a challenging global environment marked by geopolitical disruptions, tariff-related uncertainties, and macroeconomic volatility, the company delivered a satisfactory performance for FY26, driven by healthy execution across key businesses and strong traction from both domestic and export markets.