Triveni Turbine shares tumble 8% after Q1 profit drops 20%, margins shrink

Triveni Turbine shares tumbled 8 per cent in intraday trade on Tuesday after the company reported a 20 per cent decline in net profit for the June quarter (Q1FY27).

The stock opened 5.6 per cent lower at ₹590 and hit an intraday low of ₹586.10 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

Triveni Turbine, a constituent of the Nifty Smallcap 100 index, has gained 12 per cent so far in 2026 and 15 per cent over the past year. In comparison, the benchmark Nifty 50 index has declined 6.5 per cent and 1 per cent, respectively, during the same timeframe.

Today's selling pressure was accompanied by a sharp spike in trading volumes. According to NSE data, nearly 3 million shares of the company changed hands by noon, compared with just 0.45 million shares in the previous session. At the same time, Triveni Turbine shares were trading 5.3 per cent lower at ₹603. ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Sensex falls 400 pts; Gland Pharma, Devyani International drive SmallCap gains Triveni Turbine, the manufacturer and supplier of power-generating equipment and solutions, has reported a net profit of ₹51.1 crore in Q1FY27, down 20 per cent from ₹64.4 crore posted in the year-ago period.

Its revenue from operations rose to ₹442.7 crore in the quarter from ₹371.3 crore in the same period a year ago. Order booking for the quarter stood at ₹5.68 billion, reflecting a growth of 6.1 per cent Y-o-Y, with the increase led entirely by exports and the aftermarket. The share of aftermarket order bookings increased to 39 per cent of total order bookings, compared with 27 per cent in Q1 FY26, a growth of 53.4 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹2.24 billion from ₹1.46 billion. Domestic and product order bookings witnessed a slowdown during the quarter, lower by 35.4 per cent and 11.6 per cent, respectively, on a Y-o-Y basis.