Triveni Turbine shares tumble 8% after Q1 profit drops 20%, margins shrink

Triveni Turbine shares tumbled 8 per cent in intraday trade on Tuesday after the company reported a 20 per cent decline in net profit for the June quarter (Q1FY27).
The stock opened 5.6 per cent lower at ₹590 and hit an intraday low of ₹586.10 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).
Triveni Turbine, a constituent of the Nifty Smallcap 100 index, has gained 12 per cent so far in 2026 and 15 per cent over the past year. In comparison, the benchmark Nifty 50 index has declined 6.5 per cent and 1 per cent, respectively, during the same timeframe.
Today's selling pressure was accompanied by a sharp spike in trading volumes. According to NSE data, nearly 3 million shares of the company changed hands by noon, compared with just 0.45 million shares in the previous session. At the same time, Triveni Turbine shares were trading 5.3 per cent lower at ₹603.
Triveni Turbine, the manufacturer and supplier of power-generating equipment and solutions, has reported a net profit of ₹51.1 crore in Q1FY27, down 20 per cent from ₹64.4 crore posted in the year-ago period.
Lower-than-expected gross margins, coupled with higher-than-expected other expenses, resulted in an Ebitda margin of 11.6 per cent, below the estimate of 16.5 per cent. Margins were impacted by an unfavourable mix and certain ongoing strategic orders. Absolute Ebitda fell 30 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹51.3 crore.