Triveni Turbine zooms 65% since April, hits 52-week high; brokerages upbeat

Triveni Turbine share price

Shares of Triveni Turbine hit a 52-week high of ₹707.40, as they surged 8 per cent on the BSE in Thursday’s intra-day trade amid heavy volumes. The stock surpassed its previous high of ₹675.40 touched on July 18, 2025.

In the past three trading days, the market price of Triveni Turbine has rallied 19 per cent after the company said that January to March 2026 quarter (Q4FY26) quarter witnessed record revenue and robust order booking momentum. Since April, the stock has zoomed 61 per cent from a level of ₹439.50 on March 30, 2026.

Triveni Turbine – Q4 results, management commentary Triveni Turbine is a globally recognized leader in industrial heat and power solutions and decentralized, sustainable energy systems. In Q4FY26, Triveni Turbine reported its highest-ever quarterly revenue at ₹680 crore, up 26.3 per cent compared to ₹538 crore in the year-ago period. Its reported consolidated earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) rose 2.9 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to ₹144 crore. However, Ebitda margin declined to 21.2 per cent from 26.1 per cent in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal. Margins got impacted on account of project and segment mix during the period, the company said.

Triveni Turbine reported an 8.5 per cent YoY increase in consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter at ₹101.9 crore compared with ₹93.9 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Order booking of ₹747 crore during the quarter, increase of 19.0 per cent YoY; 174.1 per cent increase in export order booking contributing to 69 per cent of order booking. The closing order book stood at ₹2,054 crore as of March 31, 2026, reflecting a growth of 8 per cent YoY. The export orders contributed 51 per cent of the closing order. Despite a challenging global environment marked by geopolitical disruptions, tariff-related uncertainties, and macroeconomic volatility, the company delivered a satisfactory performance for FY 2026, driven by healthy execution across key businesses and strong traction from both domestic and export markets, the management said.

READ | Q4 results, dividend announcement lift IRB Infrastructure shares by 13% The growing global emphasis on energy efficiency, decarbonization, renewable thermal solutions, and decentralized power generation continues to create a strong and sustained demand environment across our key markets, it added. Triveni Turbine Stock Outlook A strong and diversified enquiry pipeline across IPP, steel, cement, and oil & gas, geothermal sectors supported by dedicated manufacturing capabilities in the US and South Africa, further enhances the company’s visibility for the coming periods. While the evolving macroeconomic situation, particularly geopolitical uncertainties in West Asia region, may cause near-term fluctuations, the management of Triveni Turbine remains confident of delivering full-year growth, underpinned by a robust order backlog and a healthy enquiry pipeline across sectors.

Growing demand opportunities across Europe, Southeast Asia, Africa, and the Americas continue to support healthy order booking and a strong enquiry pipeline, driven by surge in the electricity demand and global transition toward renewable thermal solutions, particularly in biomass and waste-to-energy segments, giving the company confidence in continuous growth in FY27, the management said. Brokerages upbeat on Triveni Turbine Mirae Asset Sharekhan reiterated a 'Buy' rating on the stock with a revised price target of ₹750, modeling a 14 per cent revenue and 21 per cent profit after tax compound annual growth rate (CAGR) through FY28E. Triveni Turbines expects to scale up its presence significantly in international markets, which is predictable from a surge in order booking and inquiry pipelines. Further, climate change mandate and focus on renewables in its key export markets will drive growth for its products. Hence, the brokerage firm said they retained a 'Buy' rating with a revised price target of ₹750.