TTK Prestige share price climbs 14% after Q2 profit rise 65% to ₹104 crore

Shares of kitchenware maker TTK Prestige surged more than 14 per cent in intraday trade on Friday after the company reported strong results for the second quarter of FY27 (Q2FY27).

The stock opened higher at ₹553.05, extending its gains for a third consecutive session, and climbed further to hit an intraday high of ₹630.

As of 2:30 PM, the stock had pared some of its gains but continued to trade firmly in the green at ₹603.10, up 10 per cent.

Today's rally was accompanied by a sharp spike in trading volumes. According to exchange data, nearly 5.5 million shares had changed hands, around 100 times the previous session's total traded volume of 49,695 shares.

For the second quarter of FY27 (Q2FY27), TTK Prestige reported a 65.2 per cent Y-o-Y increase in net profit to ₹104.4 crore, after accounting for an impairment loss of ₹2 crore on its investment in compulsorily convertible debentures (CCDs) of GramyaHaat. The company had reported a net profit of ₹63.20 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year. ALSO READ: Bosch slips 4% from day's high; announces 1:5 stock split, 3:1 bonus issue Revenue from operations rose nearly 22 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,008.96 crore in the reporting quarter, compared with ₹833.70 crore in Q2FY26. Total sales grew 22 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹959.3 crore during the quarter, up from ₹786.6 crore in the September quarter of FY26.