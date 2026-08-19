TI India seeing 'Inverse Head & Shoulders' pattern; what it means, strategy

Anand James, chief market strategist at Geojit Investments, flags the formation of an 'Inverse Head & Shoulders' pattern on Tube Investments of India weekly chart.

Technical strategy: Anand James of Geojit flags formation of 'Inverse Head & Shoulders' on TI India weekly chart. (Photo: TI India website)