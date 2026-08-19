Tube Investments of India (TI India) stock is showing the formation of an 'Inverse Head & Shoulders' pattern the weekly chart, says Anand James, Chief Market Strategist of Geojit Investments Limited. The stock surged over 9 per cent to a weekly high of ₹2,989 and quoted with a gain of 6.5 per cent at ₹2,929 levels thus far this week. In comparison, the NSE Nifty 50 and the Nifty 500 were down 1 per cent and 1.3 per cent so far this week. TI India has rallied over 38 per cent in the last six-odd months, from a low of ₹2,165 hit on January 27, 2026. However, the stock trades almost 38 per cent lower when compared to its record high of ₹4,719 hit in October 2024. Amid the sharp swings at the counter, the stock seems to be forming and 'Inverse Head & Shoulders' pattern on the weekly charts. ALSO READ: Stocks to watch: Swiggy, Manipal Health, Biocon, RailTel, Sammaan CapitalWhat is an 'Inverse Head & Shoulders Pattern'? In an 'Inverse Head & Shoulders' pattern, as shown in the chart below, there are 'V-shaped' or 'U-shaped' diagrams. In the first leg, i.e. the extreme left shows the formation of the 'Left Shoulder', wherein the price drops and bounces back. In the second leg, prices drop below the Left Shoulder lows, and then bounce back near the highs - this leg is referred to as the 'Head'. In the final leg, the Right Shoulder sees price drop, but sustain above the preceding (Head's) low, and then bounce back to the highs.
TI India stock chart
The straight line adjoining the three highs - one each of the Left Shoulder, Head and the Right Shoulder- marks the formation of a 'Neckline' resistance. In technical terms, an 'Inverse Head & Shoulders' pattern tends to signals that a particular downtrend is likely to reverse into an up trend. Analysts reckon that a breakout above the 'Neckline' resistance suggests a likely confirmation of a reversal.
Technical outlook on TI India by Geojit Investments.
Tube Investments of India (TI INDIA) Current Market Price: ₹2,929 View: Buy Target: ₹3,150 Stop Loss: ₹2,839 Anand James of Geojit Investments believes that TI India is exhibiting encouraging signs of a medium-term trend reversal with the emergence of an 'Inverse Head & Shoulders' formation on the weekly chart. (refer chart above) "TI India is currently rebounding from the right shoulder region, suggesting renewed buying interest and improving risk-reward," explains James. The analyst adds that key momentum indicators are also turning supportive, with weekly Moving Average Convergence-Divergence (MACD) histograms showing signs of bearish exhaustion, indicating that selling pressure is gradually waning. Further, the latest (Tuesday) price action is particularly noteworthy, as the stock formed a strong bullish 'Marubozu' candle backed by a multi-month volume breakout, reflecting strong institutional participation, says James. "The monthly MACD has also delivered a positive signal crossover, often associated with sustained medium-term uptrends," adds the analyst. ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Sensex at day's low, down 300 pts; Nifty near 24,00 Going ahead, James reckons that if TI India sustains above the recent breakout zone, it could attract further momentum buying and move towards ₹3,150. He recommends 'accumulating' the stock at current levels with a stop loss at ₹2,839 to manage downside risk. Disclaimer: Views and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers' discretion is advised. Click here for analyst disclosures.