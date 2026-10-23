Tumultuous week: Midcaps and smallcaps suffer worst losses in 20 months

Midcap and smallcap stocks had their worst week in 20 months, and the smaller the company, the harder it fell. In the holiday-shortened week, Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 indices fell 5.6 per cent and 7.3 per cent, respectively, in the past four sessions.

Both the Nifty Midcap 100 and the Nifty Smallcap 100 experienced their steepest weekly decline since February 2025. A tumultuous truncated trading week has ended unfavourably for India’s equity market investors, as the benchmarks, Nifty 50 and Sensex, ended lower after rising for two straight weeks, while midcap and smallcap indices also saw a massive fall.

The NSE benchmark Nifty 50 declined 0.39 per cent, or 87.65 points, at Friday’s close to end at 22,600, while the Sensex fell 0.17 per cent, or 125.56 points, and closed at 73,123.83. The Nifty 50 and Sensex have now declined 2.4 per cent and 2 per cent, respectively, this week. On Friday, the Nifty Midcap 100 was down 2.2 per cent, and Nifty Smallcap 100 fell 2.9 per cent. For most investors, the damage was far worse than the benchmarks suggest. Only 317 NSE stocks rose on Friday, while 2,368 fell and half of all listed stocks lost over 2.6 per cent. The market value of listed companies fell by about ₹7 trillion on the day and ₹20.6 trillion over the week, of which midcaps and smallcaps — the companies ranked 101 to 500 by size — accounted for ₹8.9 trillion.

“The primary pressure on domestic markets is stemming from rising crude oil prices and global macroeconomic factors, particularly persistent geopolitical tensions, rather than domestic fundamentals,” said Somil Mehta, head of retail research, Mirae Asset Sharekhan. Brent crude oil December futures had jumped to $115 a barrel on Friday evening, up from $109.9 a barrel a week ago. Mehta said Brent crude prices could rise to $118 a barrel in the coming days. Brokers and wealth managers, whose earnings depend on retail trading, were hit hard, with Motilal Oswal Financial Services and KFin Technologies down 5.2 per cent each, 360 ONE WAM down 4.8 per cent, and Angel One down 4.2 per cent.

Valuations help explain why the selling has been sharpest in smaller stocks. Even after this week’s fall, the Nifty Midcap 150 trades at 27x their profits, while the Nifty Smallcap 250 trades at 34x against 19.40 times for Nifty 50. Other Asian peers saw a mixed performance on Friday. While Japan fell 0.34 per cent, other markets such as South Korea advanced 0.30 per cent, China was up 0.89 per cent, Hong Kong gained 0.69 per cent, and Taiwan ended 1.81 per cent lower on Friday. “The Nifty is firmly in a corrective phase, with strong support in the 22,100-21,700 zone. Midcap and smallcap indices have also corrected significantly from recent highs, but selling pressure is likely to persist despite oversold conditions,” said Dharmesh Shah, head of technical research, ICICI Securities.