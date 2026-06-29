Turtlemint Fintech disappoints on debut; shares list at 11% discount

Turtlemint Fintech Solutions Share price: Insurance distribution platform Turtlemint Fintech Solutions made a weak stock market debut on Monday, with its shares listing at a discount on both the BSE and NSE after the company raised ₹882.67 crore through its initial public offering (IPO).

The stock debuted at ₹136.20 per share on the BSE, a discount of ₹15.80, or 10.39 per cent, to the issue price of ₹152 per share.

On the NSE, the shares listed at ₹134.90 apiece, reflecting a steeper discount of ₹17.10, or 11.25 per cent, from the issue price.

The listing was also below grey market expectations, which had indicated a negative debut. According to market sources, the company's unlisted shares were trading at around ₹147 per share ahead of listing, implying a discount of ₹5, or 3.29 per cent, to the issue price.

Turtlemint Fintech Solutions IPO details The IPO comprised a fresh issue of 43.5 million equity shares aggregating ₹660.72 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 14.6 million shares aggregating ₹221.95 crore. The issue was priced in the range of ₹144-152 per share, with a lot size of 98 shares. Investors could bid for a minimum of 98 shares and in multiples thereafter. The IPO was open for subscription from June 19 to June 23, 2026. It received a muted response overall, with the issue subscribed 1.20 times at close, supported largely by qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), whose portion was subscribed 1.59 times, according to NSE data.

Among other investor categories, the retail individual investor (RII) portion was subscribed 1.07 times, while the non-institutional investor (NII) segment was subscribed 52 per cent. The basis of allotment was finalised on June 24, 2026, with the company fixing the issue price at ₹152 per share. The company will not receive any proceeds from the OFS, as those funds will go to the selling shareholders. According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), proceeds from the fresh issue will be used towards cloud and server infrastructure, salaries for technology and product development teams, marketing initiatives, lease payments for existing properties of the company and its wholly owned subsidiary TIB, investment in TIB for working capital requirements, funding inorganic growth through unidentified acquisitions and strategic initiatives, and general corporate purposes.