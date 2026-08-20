Turtlemint shares up 5% as Jefferies turns bullish on POSP growth outlook

Turtlemint share price today: Turtlemint Fintech Solutions shares surged 5 per cent in Thursday’s trade after Jefferies initiated coverage on the stock with a ‘Buy’ rating and a target price of ₹190. The target implies a 37 per cent upside from the stock’s previous close of ₹138.92.

The stock opened 5 per cent higher at ₹146 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and climbed to an intraday high of ₹146.48.

As of 9:40 AM, Turtlemint shares traded at ₹145.27, up 4.55 per cent, retaining most of the early gains, versus a 0.55 per cent gain in the benchmark Nifty 50.

Turtlemint made its stock market debut in June, with the shares listing at around an 11 per cent discount to the IPO price of ₹152. At the current market price, the stock is around 4 per cent below its IPO price. POSP growth Jefferies, in its report, said that Turtlemint is a key play on India’s growing insurance penetration, benefiting from the rapid expansion of the point-of-sale-person (POSP) distribution channel. POSPs have emerged as a new insurance distribution channel in the last 5 years, accounting for 5-6 per cent of insurance premiums, and Turtlemint is the third-largest player, with a 20 per cent share.

It noted that the channel has grown 2-4x faster than agencies and banks over the last 5 years. CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates Platforms such as Turtlemint, which operate POSP networks, offer insurers an alternative route to B30+ markets, which are typically difficult to penetrate. As per estimates, premiums in B30+ markets are expected to grow 400-500bps higher than T30 markets, particularly in health and motor. 20% market share in POSP premiums Turtlemint has 20 per cent market share in POSP premiums, and the company has differentiated itself by building a granular digital partner (DP) network, indexing more to lower-tier cities, and building a tech stack to improve DP engagement, productivity and cross-sell.

"A granular DP network allows Turtlemint to retain more commissions (instead of passing onto DPs), driving better profitability vs peers despite a smaller premium base," Jefferies said. The brokerage expects Turtlemint to onboard 100-125k partners (15 per cent CAGR) over FY26-29e. This, combined with improving partner productivity, noting a third of the DPs have been added in the last 2 years, could drive 31 per cent premium CAGR till FY29e. Further, improvement in take rates led by profit-sharing models could result in 38 per cent revenue CAGR till FY29e. It estimates Turtlemint's Ebitda margin to reach 10 per cent by FY29e, driven by operating leverage, higher retention led by rise in health renewals, and technology allowing relationship managers to handle more DPs.