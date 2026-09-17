Turtlemint trails IPO price by 10%, but MOFSL sees a turnaround; here's why

Turtlemint Fintech Solutions shares were in an uptrend on Wednesday after Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL) initiated coverage on the stock with a ‘Buy’ rating and called it a “turnaround story”. The brokerage also said the stock trades at an attractive valuation.

In trade, the stock opened higher at ₹131 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), snapping a two-day losing streak, and extended gains to hit an intraday high of ₹136.59.

Notably, Turtlemint Fintech shares made a weak debut on the bourses in June, listing at an 11 per cent discount to the IPO price of ₹152. At CMP, the stock trades 10 below the IPO level.

Turtlemint Fintech share price target MOFSL has set a target price of ₹180, implying an upside of around 41 per cent from the previous close of ₹127.74. According to MOFSL, Turtlemint has built a scaled, technology-enabled insurance distribution franchise in India. The company has more than 550,000 certified PoSPs and a strong presence in insurance distribution, with around 75 per cent of premiums originating from B30+ markets. The PoSP-driven premium business is growing at nearly twice the industry rate, positioning Turtlemint to capture the opportunity, the brokerage said. The company has a presence across 19,186 pin codes. ALSO READ: LCC Projects shares make strong debut, list at over 31% premium Turtlemint accounted for around 30 per cent of PoSPs registered through brokers and nearly 16 per cent of total PoSPs in FY25. Its addition of mutual funds and credit products further strengthens it as a one-stop destination for customers’ financial needs.

PoSPs vs individual agents Turtlemint Fintech's revenue to grow at 35% CAGR The brokerage expects Turtlemint’s revenue to grow at a 35 per cent CAGR during FY26-29, supported by expansion of its digital partner network, higher partner productivity, embedded insurance and a rising contribution from renewals. Turtlemint’s certified PoSPs, along with 690,000+ Digital Partners, provide access to an underpenetrated insurance market, MOFSL said. It expects 130,000-150,000 partner additions annually, while active digital partners are projected to grow at a 24 per cent CAGR during FY26-29, driven by its training-led activation engine and strong partner retention. The company had around 84,000 active transacting digital partners in FY26, up from 63,000 in FY25. The brokerage expects Turtlemint’s revenue to grow at a 35 per cent CAGR during FY26-29, supported by expansion of its digital partner network, higher partner productivity, embedded insurance and a rising contribution from renewals.Turtlemint’s certified PoSPs, along with 690,000+ Digital Partners, provide access to an underpenetrated insurance market, MOFSL said. It expects 130,000-150,000 partner additions annually, while active digital partners are projected to grow at a 24 per cent CAGR during FY26-29, driven by its training-led activation engine and strong partner retention. The company had around 84,000 active transacting digital partners in FY26, up from 63,000 in FY25.