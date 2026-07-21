TVS Motor Q1 Results: Shares of auto maker TVS Motor Company switched to the fast lane in the late afternoon session on Tuesday, July 21, following a robust set of earnings for the April-June quarter of fiscal year 2026-27 (Q1 FY27).

TVS Motor Company said its profit during the quarter was the highest ever, supported by robust revenue growth. After trading flat through the session, the two- and three-wheeler maker's stock zoomed over 5 per cent.

On BSE, TVS Motor Company share price hit the day's high of ₹3,802.95 on the BSE, rising as much as 5.9 per cent compared with the last closing price of ₹3,591, even as the market sentiment was weak. As of 2.20 PM, the stock was up 4.55 per cent as against a 0.38 per cent fall in BSE barometer Sensex to 77,411 at the same time.

Also Read | Paytm reverses gain, falls 3% after Q1 show TVS Motor shares have gained 32 per cent in a year and 179 per cent in three years, according to BSE data, even as it is down 1 per cent year-to-date.Also Read | TVS Motor Company Q1 Results According to the company's press release, TVS Motor Company's Q1 profit on a standalone basis was ₹1,174 crore, the highest ever and up 51 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) over ₹776 crore posted during the first quarter of 2025-26. The company posted its highest earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) of ₹1,779 crore, recording a growth of 41 per cent. The company’s Ebitda margin improved by 30bps to 12.8 per cent in Q1 FY27 from 12.5 per cent in the year-ago period.

Topline growth for TVS Motor Company also remained strong at 38 per cent to ₹13,896 crore in the said quarter as against ₹10,081 crore recorded in Q1 FY26. This performance was driven by the company's highest-ever quarterly sales in Q1. Also Read | Bajaj Auto Q1FY27 result | TVS Motor Q1FY27 result The overall two- and three-wheelers grew by 28 per cent to 1.63 million units as against 1.28 million units registered in the quarter ended June 2025, it said in a press filing.Also Read | The international business reported a growth of 33 per cent, with sales of 0.47 million units in Q1 FY27 over 0.35 million units in the first quarter of 2025-26.