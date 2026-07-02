TVS Motor shares gain 4% as June sales jump 47%; Q1 volumes hit record

TVS Motor share price today: Shares of TVS Motor Company gained more than 4 per cent on Thursday after the company reported a 47 per cent rise in sales volume for the month of June.

The stock opened in the green at ₹3,586 and went on to touch an intraday high of ₹3,604.80 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

TVS Motor Company shares were outperforming the market around 12:30 PM, quoting 3 per cent higher at ₹3,602. In comparison, the Nifty 50 index was up 0.52 per cent.

TS Motor, which is a constituent of Nifty Next 50, commanded a market capitalisation of ₹3.6 trillion. The stock has gained 25 per cent in the past year compared with a 5.2 per cent decline in the Nifty index, according to NSE data. TVS Motor Company: June sales data

TVS Motor has reported a 47 per cent Y-o-Y increase in total sales to 590,003 units in June 2026, compared with 402,001 units in the same month last year. Total two-wheelers sales, including moped, registered a growth of 47 per cent at 565,417 units in the previous month as against 385,698 units in June 2025. Domestic two-wheeler sales stood at 411,014 units in June, registering a 46 per cent growth Y-o-Y. Motorcycles registered a growth of 42 per cent Y-o-Y during the reporting month, while scooters sales jumped 53 per cent Y-o-Y at 247,950. Electric two-wheeler sales increased threefold to 48,537 units in June 2026, up from 14,400 units in June 2025.

The company also sold 24,586 three-wheelers in June 2026. The firm's total sales from international business spiked 47 per cent Y-o-Y to 172,355 units in June. ALSO READ: Tata Motors CV, Ashok Leyland gain 2% on healthy volume growth in June TVS Motor Company stock: Technical view Harish Jujarey, AVP, head - technical equity research, Prithvi Finmart, said that after touching an all-time high of ₹3,970 in February 2026, TVS Motor entered a corrective phase and declined to around ₹3,300, where it has formed a strong base. The stock has repeatedly found support in the ₹3,230–3,300 zone, with ₹3,300 holding firmly on a closing basis, confirming it as a key demand area. It has now broken above its falling trendline as well as the 200-day SMA near ₹3,575, signaling the start of a fresh uptrend. Meanwhile, for the June quarter of the current financial year (Q1FY27), TVS Motor said that it registered highest ever quarterly sales of 16.31 lakh units.