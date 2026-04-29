Tyre stocks in demand: Ceat soars 12%; MRF, JK rally up to 6%; here's why

Tyre share price movement

Shares of tyre makers rallied up to 12 per cent on the BSE in Wednesday’s intra-day trade amid heavy volumes after the sector major Ceat reported healthy performance for the January – March 2026 quarter (Q4FY26).

Share price of Ceat soared 12 per cent to ₹3,924 on the BSE in intra-day trade on the back of 10-fold jump in the average trading volumes. The stock had hit a 52-week high of ₹4,431.60 on October 23, 2025.

Ceat Q4 results, declares 350% dividend Ceat’s standalone net sales for the quarter came in at ₹4,036 crore (up 18 per cent year-on-year (YoY) and 2 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ)). Gross margins for the quarter were down by 20 bps QoQ to 39.7 per cent while EBITDA (Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization) for the quarter stood at ₹587 crore with EBITDA margins at 14.6 per cent, up 50 bps QoQ. Profit after tax (PAT) for the quarter stood at ₹284 crore. Ceat, an RPG Group company, recommended a dividend of ₹35, i.e. 350 per cent per equity share of face value of ₹10 each fully paid up, for FY2025-26.

In Q4, Ceat delivered high growth in all segments including international business, despite geopolitical tensions, the management said. READ | Garden Reach share price zooms 14% on Q4 results; dividend declared “Looking ahead, while there is a momentum on top line, we have short-term challenges on supply chain and costs due to steep increase raw material cost that we intent to mitigate through pricing and strong cost management. We intend to continue expanding our capacities in line with our growth plans,” Arnab Banerjee, MD & CEO, Ceat, said. ICICI Securities view on Ceat, tyre sector According to ICICI Securities, flattish gross margin performance came in as a positive surprise amidst inflated commodity prices. The company was also able to improve margins through operating leverage gains and disciplined cost management.