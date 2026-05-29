Interestingly, the valuation gap comes even as MRF has underperformed the broader auto pack on the bourses. The stock has declined 16.44 per cent YTD, while it has fallen 13.64 per cent over the past year.

In comparison, the Nifty Auto index has slipped 8.65 per cent in 2026 so far, but has still delivered gains of 9.49 per cent over the last year.

MRF not overvalued

Despite its ₹1.27 lakh-plus share price, MRF, according to Saurabh Jain, head of fundamental research at SMC Global Securities, is not expensive from a valuation perspective. The stock is currently trading at around 22x earnings, which is not only below the Nifty Auto index valuation of nearly 30x, but also significantly lower than its own peak valuation multiples of nearly 37x in 2025 and 36x in 2024.

“This suggests that while the stock price appears optically expensive, its valuation has moderated meaningfully over the last two years,” said Jain.